The first trailer for Expendables 4 (or Expend4bles if you're into that sort of thing) has just dropped, bringing back our favourite veteran action stars for another round of old-age painmaking. Sylvester Stallone is back as team leader Barney Ross, along with returning cast mates Jason Statham as Lee Christmas—the team's knife expert, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, and Randy Couture as Toll Road, the demolitions man for the team.

The trailer shows Stallone's Ross in his final outing, with the actor set to hang up the weaponry and hand over leadership of the team to Statham's Christmas, who's having his own domestic issues with new addition Megan Fox, a romantic interest with a unique form of violent foreplay. Statham is the de-facto lead of the film, having also served as a producer, in which the last action heroes are going after a container ship full of nuclear material which has been hijacked. The film also stars Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Iko Uwais, who is serving as the movie's villain.

The original film was written and directed by Stallone from a long-gestating idea about bringing together 'past their prime' action stars to give them one more chance at big-screen mayhem. The success of that led to a franchise, as does everything these days, but after The Expendables 3 failed to hit the heights at the box office in 2014, and Stallone backed out of a sequel due to creative tension, the development of another iteration of the saga was put on the back burner, until August 2021 when Stallone announced the production of a fourth film.

Who's Back... and Who's Not?

While the film does include a number of returning stars to the franchise, some will not be - for varying reasons. Of course, Bruce Willis will not be returning after his retirement from acting for health reasons, understandably, and nor will Arnold Schwarzenegger. The star of Netflix's current series FUBAR, Schwarzenegger revealed that he had no desire to be in the film and that Stallone was fully understanding of the Austrian Oak's decision. In an interview with Parade Magazine, Schwarzenegger said:

"It's done and I'm not in it. I said, 'You know what, we have done this and I'm out of it.' And [Stallone] really understood. I did [the first Expendables] as a favor to Sly. I shot it on a Saturday for two hours quickly in a church with Bruce Willis. Sly said, 'Oh, can you do Expendables 2?' and I did that for a weekend. Then it was expanded for Expendables 3. And that was it. We're going to do something together one day."

The film is directed by Scott Waugh from a script written by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly. It is due to be released on September 22. Check out the trailer below.