Now that fans have had the chance to enjoy the fourth adventure of The Expendables team, you’ll be glad to know that this November you can own the entire collection in Steelbook format. Lionsgate has announced that the four-movie collection will get a special edition in 4K Ultra HD (+Blu-ray + Digital) with lots of bonus material on November 21.

The special steelbook collection of The Expendables will, of course, feature the four installments of the franchise and bonus material which includes leading man Sylvester Stallone (Rocky film series) introducing the first movie – which he also directed – as well as the break-downs of the movie’s action sequences and Stallone’s directing abilities. You’ll be able to enjoy audio commentary tracks on Expendables 2 and Expend4bles, as well as more behind-the-scenes footage and a documentary that perfectly sums up why The Expendables franchise exists. Titled “Big Guns, Bigger Heroes,” the featurette chronicles the rise of action stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger (FUBAR), Dolph Lundgren (Aquaman) and Jean-Claude Van Damme (The Last Mercenary) in the 80s, and what kind of stories and tropes became famous at that time.

Fans of Expendables 3 will get a documentary and the behind-the-scenes featurettes – “New Blood: Stacked and Jacked” and “The Total Action Package”. The collection will also include an unrated edition of the movie in Blu-ray, a gag reel, and an extended scene.

How 'The Expendables' Franchise Benefited From Nostalgia

Expendables was brought to life almost as experiment to see how the public would react to the nostalgia of seeing their favorite actors together. The result was impressive, which brought us to where we are today in terms of sequels. Stallone co-wrote most of the scripts, but left directing duties to Simon West, Patrick Hughes and Scott Waugh in the sequels.

The Expendables franchise has raked in over $800 million worldwide, and it managed to gather a huge slate of action stars with each installment. Across its entries, fans were able to see Randy Couture (The Bell Keeper), Jet Li (Mulan), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Bruce Willis (Die Hard film series), Chuck Norris (Walker, Texas Ranger), Mel Gibson (The Continental), Wesley Snipes (Blade trilogy) and many others share the screen.

Lionsgate releases the steelbook collection of The Expendables on November 21, with the suggested retail price of $69.99. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.