Fans of The Expendables franchise will be delighted to learn that the first three movies in the franchise will be released on Steelbook on September 5. These special releases will present the action films in 4K Ultra HD, with each Steelbook retailing for $27.99 each. The release also comes ahead of the release of Expend4bles, which will hit theaters on September 22. The first two films in the trilogy are rated R, while Expendables 3 is rated PG-13. The first two films hold the same runtime of 103 minutes, while the third film clocks in at 131 minutes.

The Steelbook releases for all three films include a lengthy list of special features. For The Expendables, viewers will be presented with an Introduction to the Film by Sylvester Stallone, Spike TV’s “Action: The Expendables,” "Inferno: The Making of The Expendables," the “Sylvester Stallone: A Director in Action” Featurette, and the “Sinner’s Prayer” Music Video by Sully Erna.

The Expendables 2's special features include "Audio Commentary with Director Simon West," "Gods Of War: Assembling Earth’s Mightiest Antiheroes," "Big Guns, Bigger Heroes: The 1980s and the Rise of the Action Film," and many more features, all of which helps provide insight into how the beloved action franchise came together. The release will also include deleted scenes and gag reels. Expendables 3 will not be left out of the action, with its list of special features consisting of the "Unrated Edition of the Film (Blu-ray Only)," "The Expendables 3 Documentary, "“New Blood: Stacked and Jacked” Featurette, “The Total Action Package” Featurette, Gag Reel, and the “Christmas Runs The Gauntlet” Extended Scene.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: New 'Mission: Impossible' Franchise 4K Steelbooks Bring the Action to Your Home

What Are The Expendables Films About

The Expendables, which was originally released theatrically on August 3, 2010, follows a group of mercenaries who attempt to overthrow a dangerous dictator in South America. 2012's The Expendables 2 found our mercenaries facing off against a terrorist for hire, while Expendables 3 saw the group of protagonists going face-to-face with an old enemy. The cast for the first three Expendables movies includes Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, and more. The newest film in the franchise adds Megan Fox, 50 Cent, and more to the cast, and showcases the lead characters fighting an arms dealer with his own personal army.

The 4K UHD Steelbooks for the first three movies in The Expendables franchise will arrive on September 5 from Lionsgate, and will be available only at Best Buy.The Steelbooks will also be available for $27.99 each. The fourth movie in the franchise will arrive in theaters on September 22. Check out set photos from The Expendables 4 here.