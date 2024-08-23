One of the biggest pure action franchises of all-time just got the major update fans have been waiting for. The first three movies in The Expendables franchise, Expendables 1, 2, and 3, will officially begin streaming on Netflix starting September 1. The Expendables movies star Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and many more, and follow a mix of groups of mercenaries and CIA operatives on different missions around the globe. In addition to Stallone, Statham, and Schwarzenegger, The Expendables movies also feature actors like Harrison Ford, Terry Crews, Liam Hemsworth, and Jean-Claude Van Damme, and are generally not looked upon favorably on Rotten Tomatoes, with the first film in the franchise boasting a score of 42% from critics and 64% form general audiences on the aggregate site.

The first Expendables movie was written by Dave Callahan and Sylvester Stallone, with Stallone actually stepping behind the camera as well to direct the film. It is the last time he has directed a film in his career, although he has helmed other major movies such as Rambo and Rocky 4. The Expendables 2 was directed by Simon West, who is best known for directing the Angelina Jolie-led Tomb Raider movie in 2001, but he most recently directed the films Skyfire, Gun Shy, Stratton, and Wild Card, which star major names like Antonio Banderas, Gemma Chan, and Stanley Tucci. The third installment was helmed by Patrick Hughes, whose most notable work has been on The Hitman's Bodyguard, Red Hill, and The Man from Toronto.

How Have ‘The Expendables’ Movies Performed at the Box Office?

The Expendables is one of the few franchises, like Jaws, where the box office trends generally go downward as it progresses. The first film earned the largest domestic haul and second-largest worldwide total, grossing $103 million in the U.S. and $274 worldwide. The Expendables 2 grossed only $85 million domestically, but still managed to scrap $314 million total after earning $229 million from overseas markets. The Expendables 3 barely crossed the $200 million mark, landing at $214 million, while the most recent entry in the franchise, Expendables 4, bombed big time with only $37 million total on a budget of $100 million.

The Expendables stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and was directed by Stallone with a script penned by Dave Callaham. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Expendables on Netflix starting September 1.