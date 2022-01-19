Lionsgate has debuted the trailer and poster for Expired, and Collider can exclusively reveal a look at the upcoming sci-fi thriller starring Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Dead Silence) and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix, The Lord of the Rings franchise). Set in a not-so-distant future, Expired follows a hitman who gets infected with a deadly disease after crossing the wrong people.

The trailer presents a future where skyscrapers take over the cities’ landscapes, and neon lights pulsate with ads everywhere. Not so different from our time, human relations have been growing more distant in this future, increasing the feeling we are all alone, and all we can do is survive without anyone’s help. That’s why Jack (Kwanten) decides to become a hitman, getting paid to take other people’s lives. In the cold concrete jungle, there’s no room for morality.

One day, Jack crosses paths with a nightclub singer named April (Jillian Nguyen), and the two fall in love. However, the closer Jack gets to April, the faster his body mysteriously deteriorates. That’s why Jack decides to ask for the help of reclusive life extension scientist Doctor Bergman (Weaving), who reveals a mysterious artificial disease has infected the hitman. To survive, Jack needs to keep his distance from April. Otherwise, he’ll be targeted by some powerful and dangerous people. The problem is that Jack feels his love for April is his last shot at connecting with humanity, so he decides to go after the people who infected him, uncovering the secrets of his own past.

Written and directed by Ivan Sen (Goldstone, Mystery Road), Expired was previously known as Loveland. Talking to Collider about what drove him to join the project, Hollywood legend Weaving said:

“I just loved the idea of this love story set in a near-future city. It’s basically about the loneliness that comes from being split up in a mechanized world, and the impossibility of love in a world where people are split apart and dependent on the machine. He’s [Sen] a great filmmaker and it’s a lovely idea. The greatest thing about sci-fi is that you can shine a light on the world in which you live now, even though it’s actually set somewhere in the future.”

Expired will be available in Select Theaters and on demand March 18th. Check the new trailer and exclusive poster below.

Here’s Expired's official synopsis:

Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix series) star in this futuristic thriller about a hitman who meets a mysterious woman and comes down with a deadly illness.

