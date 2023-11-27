First, he was the Devil, and now he is God; Tom Ellis is truly having a journey spanning heaven and hell, as the Lucifer star appears as GodCat in the all-new animated series, Exploding Kittens. If you thought the original eponymous card game was insane and wild, the upcoming Netflix animated series will blow your mind, and your screen. With an all-new clutter of cats and kittens all the way from above, down under, and beyond, they are going to set new rules and unleash madness, mayhem, and meow-hem in an ultimate, high-stakes battle. Billed as an adult animated series, Exploding Kittens follows the eternal conflict between good and evil where the God and Devil are sent to Earth (probably to fight it out once and for all or continue forever) in the form of big, furry, housecats. And as to be expected from these creatures, they unleash chaos. The series is produced by comedy masters Greg Daniels and Mike Judge of King of the Hill fame. The streamer original is an adaptation of the super popular and bestselling card and mobile game of the same name, created by Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal, Elan Lee, and Shane Small.

First published in 2015, Exploding Kittens is described as a “strategic card game about cats and destruction,” almost like a feline-driven Russian Roulette. Since its release, it has become a bestselling card game with 25 million copies sold. The game features 56 cards which also includes the “Exploding Kittens” cards; all the other cards are used to move, moderate, and/or avoid the exploding cards. Players pull cards until someone draws an Exploding Kitten card, in which case they lose the game unless they can diffuse the said kitten/card with toys, food, or catnips. As announced by Netflix in 2022, the future expansions on the game will include themes, artwork, and characters from the animated series, thus allowing players to bring their favorite characters from the show to life. Netflix subscribers will be able to purchase the game and its add-ons without any additional fees. But for now, all hail the paws, claws, and fangs, because you do not want to ire these purr-sonified divine beings. And while you await their explosive arrival, find out everything we know so far about Exploding Kittens, including plot, trailer, cast, and characters.

When Is 'Exploding Kittens' Coming Out?

At the time of its announcement, Exploding Kittens was originally set to launch in 2023, but no premiere date has been revealed so far. But the animated series is expected to arrive in 2024, hopefully in the first half of the year. The series had a first-look preview at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 14, 2023. Stay tuned for the official release date of Exploding Kittens series on Netflix.

What Is 'Exploding Kittens' About?

As per Netflix’s official synopsis, Exploding Kittens follows.

“the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth - in the bodies of chunky house cats.”

Where Can You Watch 'Exploding Kittens'?

A streamer original animation series, Exploding Kittens will be exclusively available to stream and watch on Netflix. As announced at the Netflix DROP 01 showcase, the streamer’s 2023-2024 calendar also includes highly-anticipated original animation series like Blue Eye Samurai, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix. Netflix is also home to successful and highly-rated animated shows like Castlevania and its sequel, Castlevania: Nocturne, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Arcane, and many more. So, while you wait for Exploding Kittens to arrive in 2024, you can catch up on these new shows, which are available only with a subscription.

How Many Episodes Are There 'Exploding Kittens'?

At this time, there is no update on the number of episodes for Exploding Kittens and their respective duration. However, most animated shows on the streamer usually feature 30-minute episodes. So, we can expect the same for the all-new feline-themed series as well.

Watch this space for more updates on all episodes of Exploding Kittens.

Does 'Exploding Kittens' Have a Trailer?

During Netflix’s Geeked Week between November 6 and 12, 2023, the streamer revealed a teaser trailer for Exploding Kittens and it would be an understatement to call it just a “teaser.” It’s a massive explosion of chunky, fuzzy felines but in their wildest, sizzling (not the sexy kind!), and most violent avatars you can ever imagine! The minute-long clip might be just a peek into the upcoming show, but that’s a good enough look at who’s coming, or rather what on earth is coming to Earth. After a series of fiery blasts and hellish havoc, the teaser introduces us to GodCat, voiced by Ellis. Though you don’t imagine the Prada-wearing, dapper Lucifer Morningstar-playing actor to don the role of a plump lump of white fluff with a beard and headphones, his voice seems perfect for the character. Freshly landed on Earth, GodCat introduces himself as “God trapped in this (cat) body” and seems to be quite proud and full of himself (which cat isn’t!) about creating “the most exquisite planet” – the Earth. Not to mention, his crass, crude but hilarious quips (in line with the game) are amusing and make it right on point with the show's premise. But he is not here on vacation but to continue the perpetual battle of Good and Evil, here on Earth, instead of wherever he came from. We also see a glimpse of Lord Satan arriving at GodCat’s garage door, signaling an attack. This clearly implies that his “creation” is all set for destruction, which is inevitable with felines around.

As we can gather from the teaser, Exploding Kittens tells the good old classic tale of gods and demons, except that they are furry, housecat versions of the celestial beings. So, expect hair-raising chaos, destruction, and lots of growling, hissing, and yowling, as these creatures unleash their ungodly godly powers.

Watch this space for more teasers/trailers/featurettes from Exploding Kittens, as and when they become available.

Who Stars in 'Exploding Kittens'?

Along with the trailer, Netflix has also revealed the cast list for Exploding Kittens with Tom Ellis leading the cast as GodCat. The Welsh actor made a wave with his portrayal of the titular protagonist in the FX original (later Netflix) Lucifer, an adaptation of the eponymous DC Comics. His other notable roles include BBC’s Miranda, which was his breakthrough, as well as Monday Monday, Sugartown, and Rush. He is set to appear in an upcoming Hulu series with Emma Roberts. Kill Bill star Lucy Liu also joins the cast in an undisclosed role. She is most noted for her breakthrough roles in Ally McBeal and Charlie’s Angels films, and later for ABC’s Elementary and CBS’s Why Women Kill, and is next set to star in Netflix’s A Man in Full.

Although their voice characters are yet to be revealed, the rest of the confirmed cast members include Abraham Lim of The Boys, Ally Maki of Wrecked, Mark Proksch of What We Do in the Shadows, David Gborie of A.P. Bio, and Sasheer Zamata of Woke.

Who is Making 'Exploding Kittens'?

Netflix’s Exploding Kittens comes from Matthew Inman of The Oatmeal and television producer Shane Kosakowski, both of whom also serve as the showrunners. Inman is a cartoonist, webcomics writer, author, and co-creator of the original Exploding Kittens card game. He also created the games, A Little Wordy, Throw Throw Burrito, and Bears Vs. Babies, and authored books like How to tell if your cat is plotting to kill you. Kosakowski is best known for previously producing You’re The Worst and select episodes of The Muppets and also served as a writer for Accidentally on Purpose and Beavis and the Butt-Head. Eddie Rosas (Trash Truck, Mulligan) is credited as the director for the series. Greg Daniels of The Office and Parks and Recreation fame, and Mike Judge of Beavis and the Butt-Head and Silicon Valley fame is executive producing the upcoming animated series under their production banner, Bandera Entertainment, led by Dustin Davis. Both individually and as a team, they have made quite a mark in live-action shows and series. Together, Judge and Daniels have created King of the Hill, which is getting a Season 14 revival on Hulu after being canceled in 2010. And now, with Exploding Kittens, the duo is all set to expand their animated content offerings.

Exploding Kittens is co-produced by Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group as a part of their first-look deal with Netflix since 2020. Both Inman and Kosakowski also serve as executive producers for the animated series, along with Elan Lee, who co-created the original card game with Inman. Canadian-based Jam Filled Entertainment, a long-time collaborator of Netflix, is working on the animation for the series along with Netflix Animation Studio. Their other Netflix projects include Inside Job, We Lost Our Human, and Pinky Malinky. Musician duo Shirley Song and Jina Hyojin An, who shot to fame with their composition for Netflix’s XO, Kitty, are lending the music for Exploding Kittens.