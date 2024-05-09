The Big Picture Exploding Kittens animated series premieres in July, showcasing chaos brought by Godcat and Devilcat on earth.

Godcat is sent to Earth to help a dysfunctional human family, combat the Antichrist, and keep the world from destruction.

The series drops on Netflix this July.

A holy war of epic proportions begins this summer with the arrival of Exploding Kittens. Netflix has confirmed the series will premiere in July with the release of a new trailer showing the chaos Godcat and Devilcat bring to Earth. Announced in 2022 as an adaptation of the hit card game created by Matthew Inman, Elan Lee, and Shane Small, the adult animated series stars Tom Ellis and Sasheer Zamata as the embodiments of good and evil who are sent to Earth in the form of tubby house cats. Godcat is left with a dysfunctional family to reconnect with humanity and solve their problems all while his polar opposite lives next door and wreaks havoc... whenever she's not falling asleep on her owner's laptop.

The footage begins with God being confronted by his angelic advisors about rehabilitation on Earth. Rather than walking a mile in a human's shoes to understand their experiences, he's sent flying down to the surface as a feline where he pops into the life of a mother who's at the end of her rope. With a nerdy husband, a mad scientist daughter whom she describes as "a robot going through puberty," and a "rollervaping" son, she feels like they have nothing in common anymore. Godcat is there to help them sort through their issues, so he can return to heaven, but what starts as a PR stunt to prove that he still loves humans soon becomes genuine care. He chooses to use his powers to combat his neighbor, the Antichrist, and keep her from corrupting his humans and destroying their world when they aren't busy giving in to the desires of a cat.

Exploding Kittens is planned as a unique tie-in for Netflix, as the show will be used as inspiration for updates and expansions to a mobile version of the card game made available exclusively to subscribers. A special physical version based on the show was also released last year in anticipation. The series initially planned to feature Lucy Liu opposite Ellis, though the cast now features Suzy Nakamura, Mark Proksch, Ally Maki, and Kenny Yates as the members of Godcat's human family.

'Exploding Kittens' Boasts a Star-Studded Creative Team

In addition to co-creating the original game, Inman is the co-showrunner of Exploding Kittens alongside Shane Kosakowski, a former writer and producer on You're the Worst and The Muppets. They're joined by a roster of incredible adult animation talent in executive production roles, including King of the Hill duo Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, who also created Beavis and Butt-Head and The Office respectively, alongside their Bandera Entertainment partner Dustin Davis. Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of the Chernin Entertainment Group also serve as executive producers alongside Lee and Inman.

Exploding Kittens releases on Netflix this July. Check out our full guide for everything to know before the adult animated series releases and see the new trailer below.