Disney+ has just released a new trailer for Explorer: The Last Tepui, a documentary following a group's daring and unprecedented mission to climb the face of a 1,000-foot sheer cliff face of the tepui, a rock formation in the Guiana Highlands of South America. The film is set to be released on April 22, 2022, in celebration of Earth Day.

The new trailer, released today, gives us a glimpse into the journey of Explorer: The Last Tepui. The documentary follows a team led by National Geographic explorer Mark Synnott and the world-class climber Alex Honnold of Free Solo fame, as they make the grueling journey through the Amazon jungle. The goal of the mission for this elite group of explorers and athletes is to deliver Bruce Means, a biologist and National Geographic explorer to the top of the "island in the sky" known as tepui. The team will have to struggle through miles of thick forest and unexpected challenges to help Means complete his life's mission. And as the new trailer shows, the journey will be much more difficult than expected, with Means having to risk his life to fulfill his mission. Explorer: The Last Tepui will showcase the beautiful biodiversity of the tepuis and why they, like the Galapagos, should be protected from outside influence.

As the new trailer shows, the tepuis are both beautiful and dangerous, with nature yet untouched by ambitious and inquisitive explorers. The documentary will also showcase the intense climb up the "floating" island's vertical rock face. Alex Honnold will showcase his legendary climbing talent in his journey to the top of these natural wonders.

Explorer: The Last Tepui, is one of many documentaries being released in celebration of Earth Day by Disney+ and National Geographic. The documentaries will take viewers on a journey around the world, from Guyana to California, the films will explore the biological diversity of our home planet. The documentaries will also show the challenges faced by ecosystems across the world due to threats ranging from deforestation to pollution.

Explorer: The Last Tepui along with several new National Geographic documentaries, will be released to Disney+ on Earth Day, April 22, 2022. The films will be available exclusively to stream on the Disney+ app.

