The Big Picture Six children and one adult lost their lives in the 1979 Luna Park Sydney Ghost Train fire, sparking a mystery that remains unsolved.

Eyewitnesses claim the fire may have been arson, with witnesses alleging a motorcycle gang was overheard discussing using kerosene and matches.

The docuseries Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire sheds light on corruption and cover-ups in the investigation, and ultimately prompted a new inquiry by NSW Police.

It’s June 1979, in Milsons Point, Australia, and patrons of the Luna Park Sydney amusement park are horrified as they watch a fire completely engulf the park’s ghost-train ride, a fire that would claim the lives of six children and one adult. The cause of the fire? That’s just it — no one truly knows. It may have been an electrical fault, as the initial police investigation declared. One theory is that it may have been due to a discarded match or cigarette from a ride-goer. Some have claimed the fire was deliberately set. But as Netflix’s Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire alleges, the truth could be even more horrific than the disaster itself.

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire Exposing the truths behind the mystery of the Ghost Train Fire at Sydney's iconic Luna Park, Caro Meldrum-Hanna returns for a ground-breaking three-part investigation. Release Date November 9, 2023 Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1

The Fateful 1979 Night Behind 'Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire'

The events of the tragedy behind Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire occurred on the night of June 9, 1979, shortly after 10 PM. The Ghost Train ride was one of Luna Park's oldest attractions, promising guests that they would experience "the creepiest spine-tingling ride of your life... you'll shiver and quake on the Ghost Train!" After entering "Hell's Doorway," passengers were taken along a 180-meter track in a car, mostly in the dark, that featured dancing skeletons, a dragon's head, and Dracula in a graveyard, among other things. Jason Holman, who was 12 at the time, gives a chilling firsthand account of what happened that night. Four of his friends — Richard Carroll, Jonathan Billings, Seamus Rahilly, and Michael Johnson — were in the two cars ahead of Holman, and just ahead of them John Godson and his two young sons were enjoying the trip. Moments before his car was about to enter, a quick-thinking, but decidedly panicked, ride attendant yanked Holman off the ride.

Smoke permeated the black interior, becoming thicker as a small blaze that started somewhere in the ride quickly became an inferno, completely enveloping the train. Passengers kicked down walls and fled through doors to escape before the ride exploded into a horrifying fireball. Despite hopes that everyone had escaped, the charred remains of seven people were found after the fire had been extinguished: all four of Holman's friends, Godson, and his sons Craig, four, and Damien, six. Worse, it was evident that Godson tried desperately to shield his boys from the fire, his body found wrapped around them. It still stands as the deadliest tragedy at an Australian theme park, and wouldn't be rivaled until 2016, when four people died on Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids ride.

The Suspicious Aftermath That Triggered 'Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire'

Close

The immediate aftermath of the tragedy was curious, at best. As per the previously cited news.com.au, police took less than 24 hours to pin the blame on an electrical fault, classifying the tragedy as an accident. Nine hours after the last of the victims had been carried away, NSW Police Inspector Doug Knight cited the same, saying, "There is nothing suspicious about the origin of the fire. We are now satisfied the fire was due to an electrical fault in the building." There would be no crime scene set up, no armed police standing guard, no forensics, and the next day the entire area was cleared. Two months later, the coroner's inquest came to a different conclusion, offering that the fire was "likely" caused by a discarded cigarette. Neither theory had the support of eyewitnesses to the tragedy, and for decades witnesses and families suspected that there had to be more to the story, given how quickly police wrapped up their investigation.

Enter ABC's documentary series Exposed, created and presented by award-winning journalist Caro Meldrum-Hanna. In an interview with Mediaweek, Meldrum-Hanna explains that following the first season (Exposed: The Case of Keli Lane) the series' producer and co-creator suggested that she look at the Ghost Train fire. The witnesses she contacted first about the story all shared a nearly identical sentiment: "I have been waiting for this phone call for decades. I have been waiting for someone to pick this up and look at it." As Meldrum-Hanna dove deeper, the mystery behind the tragedy got more curious, and much darker, with some witnesses claiming that they have never spoken about the case for fear of losing their lives.

'Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire' Instigated a Reopening of the Case

Image via Netflix

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire premiered on ABC in 2021, awash in allegations of corruption and cover-ups, and a re-enactment of the fire, which included building a historically accurate replica of the Ghost Train ride. Meldrum-Hanna found multiple witnesses that claimed arson was behind the events that night, two that insist they smelt kerosene at the flashpoint on the series, and a third supporting that claim after having watched the series. Meldrum-Hanna found out that seven witnesses told police at the time that a group of "bikies" (motorcycle gang members) had been standing outside the ride, talking about using "kerosene and matches," a claim that was also supported by two more people that came forward after watching the series. Another key element brought forward by Exposed is how witnesses' statements were disregarded, and that the inquest, the one that suggested the fire was caused by a careless smoker, never considered the possiblity of arson, nor were witnesses called to give evidence.

The most damning claims that Meldrum-Hanna uncovered, however, came from former senior police officers in the force at the time. The detective behind the so-called investigation, Doug Knight, was revealed as having been a corrupt "fixer" who deleted, suppressed, and changed evidence, intimidated witnesses, and pushed the official cause of an electrical fault quickly and without evidence. Police also allege that Knight was being paid off by at least one organized crime leader, if not more. That crime leader? Abe Saffron, aka "Mr Sin," the Kings Cross gangster with his hands in gambling, prostitution, liquor, and property, who was alleged to have great interest in the Sydney Harbour land Luna Park is on. Steve Bullock, a retired police analyst, went so far as to say on Exposed, "There is no doubt Saffron was behind that [fire] at Luna Park." Despite controversy surrounding the claims made in Exposed, the series did push the NSW Police into holding a new inquiry, with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller announcing in May 2021 that a full investigation into the tragedy was officially underway.

Exposed: The Ghost Train Fire is available to stream in the U.S. on Netflix

WATCH ON NETFLIX