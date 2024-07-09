The Big Picture Exposure is a psychological thriller about a man's paranoia and trauma.

Tanner, a man with OCD, tries exposure therapy at the suggestion of his wife, Nicole.

Filmmaker Peter Cannon directs and writes the film, aiming to depict real struggles with OCD.

Disorientation and paranoia are abundant in Collider's exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming psychological thriller, Exposure. The film is a dramatized reflection on trauma as a man named Tanner (Douglas Smith, Big Little Lies) is overly paranoid that someone is trying to break into his home and poison him. Skeptical, Tanner’s wife, Nicole (Margo Harshman, The Big Bang Theory) grows impatient with her spouse as he continues to spiral. Our exclusive teaser depicts one of the more tumultuous moments between the couple after Tanner dives down the rabbit hole and winds up en route to the hospital.

After receiving a disappointing email, Tanner’s world begins to blur. As the screen gets fuzzy, and the images become distorted, audiences travel alongside the character who stumbles into the kitchen to double-check the food he’s just ingested. Moving back to the living room, Tanner’s paranoia reaches an all-time high as he peers out of the boarded-up windows before bee-lining it for the bathroom to vomit. A quick cut shifts the focus to Nicole, who arrives home just in time to find her husband being wheeled out to an ambulance on a stretcher. Jumping out of her car, Nicole rushes to Tanner’s side and asks the EMTs what’s going on. When they reveal that Tanner phoned in for help under the suspicion of poisoning after he threw up black liquid, Nicole reminds him that he’s been taking charcoal pills which are the likely cause.

As is made fully apparent in the sneak peek, Nicole has had it with Tanner’s constant poison paranoia and is nearing her breaking point. In hopes of wiping the worry from her husband’s mind, she suggests that Tanner undergo exposure therapy to face his demons head-on and, hopefully, come to terms with the sound knowledge that no one is out to get him. Along with Harshman and Smith, the latest title to come from Gravitas Ventures also features performances from Abraham Rodriguez (Power Rangers Beast Morphers), Ryan Whitney (See Dad Run), Alex Feldman (The Americans), Kevin McCorkle (The Amazing Spider-Man), Gary Poux (Rules of Engagement), Chanel Minnifield (Jane the Virgin), and René Ashton (This Is Us).

Who Is Behind ‘Exposure’?

Exposure is the latest project to come from up-and-coming filmmaker, Peter Cannon, who also penned the movie’s twisted script. The director previously dropped two shorts, Someone Else and Engine Trouble, and holds credits on other titles including The Watcher and Corbin Nash. A labor of love, the story at the heart of Exposure is one close to Cannon, who said he hopes the movie better depicts the real struggles facing those who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Already gaining praise from critics, the movie recently celebrated a very successful premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at Exposure above and catch the movie when it releases on July 9.