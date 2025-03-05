Few reality shows are as emotional as Fox's newest program, Extracted. The series puts a familial spin on your usual survival series: 12 strangers struggle to survive in the Canadian wilderness, with their loved ones watching from a secure headquarters while struggling to get them vital resources. It's understandably difficult for all to watch their participants suffer in the wilderness, with these groups facing an impossible dilemma: extract your survivor and secure their safety, or let them stay, as the last person standing earns their group $250,000. It was a terrifying time for all, but few families offered as hilariously stressful of a watch as the fourth one out, the Hyak clan.

Rose Hyak was one of this season's most excited competitors, with her cousin Kelsey and aunt Lauren cheering her on as she left to face the wilderness. Unfortunately, things went downhill from there; from struggling to start a fire to starving for days, every moment offered Rose a new hurdle to struggle through. It was an immensely difficult experience that — when they weren't acting as comedic relief with their hilarious banter — Lauren and Kelsey were forced to watch. The family was constantly struggling between wanting to win and seeing Rose get worse and worse, with their decision to finally extract the young player coming with so much disappointment and tears. Collider got to sit down with the Hyaks and learn about what drove them in this game and, shockingly, their many upsetting moments that viewers didn't get to see.

‘Extracted’ Tests Your Physical, Mental, and Emotional Limits, Says the Hyak Clan

Image via Fox Entertainment

COLLDIER: So, Extracted is alot like the many Survival shows we’ve seen before but with a twist: now you family determines if you make it or not. What made you all want to be on the series?

Rose: I feel like I’ve always pushed myself in different ways, like with sports. And honestly, I just came across [an ad on Instagram] that said fun family adventure. And, okay, it was a little different than I expected, but I I love my family, and any way we can challenge ourselves together is really cool.

Kelsey: Rose texted me [about] and I just really felt like, “F*ck it!” I gave him a little blurb about us, and it just started happening really fast.

Lauren: It was midnight — and I was asleep. (Laughing) I get a phone call from Rose and Kelsey, and I was panicking because I thought there was an emergency, but when I picked up [they asked], “Will you try out for a show with us?” So I said yes…because I wanted to get off the phone!

Collider: When you all entered the competition, how did you pick Rose to be the one surviving in the wilderness?

Kelsey: Rose and I talked between us for awhile — Mom was like, “Nah, I’m good!” Rose and I talked and we both wanted to go in, but I’m vegan, and I didn’t want to ruin that for us.

Rose: I think [Kelsey being vegan] was a big part of it. Because like…what if you have to eat bugs!?

(Laughter)

Rose Hyak Wasn’t Ready for This Wild Wilderness

Image via Fox Entertainment

Collider: Rose, can you tell us when things started taking a turn from “This is so fun!” to “I don’t know if I can do this!”?

Rose: To be honest…the second I was dropped off. The first night I was like, “We're all gonna meet up. It's gonna be so much fun. I'm gonna make all these alliances with everybody around me, f*ck yes!” And then I wake up the next day and…crickets. Like nothing. And at the time, I was not great at being alone. And then just like: raft challenge, then deer challenge — and not getting a f*cking deer! I think that just got in my head.

Collider: Was there a specific moment or situation where you knew you had to get Extracted?

Rose: Not getting the deer, waking up hungry, and then — I’m going to sound like a bitch for saying this — love the hot chocolate and the socks, but my stomach was eating itself! So physically, I just felt so bad, and then mentally I was just having a panic attack.

Collider: On the flip side, Kelsey and Lauren, you’re in headquarters watching all this. How was it seeing Rose go through all that?

Kelsey: Headquarters was so interesting because we're with 22 other people…and everyone on the screen is crying. And then everyone in HQ was crying because they're watching their loved ones cry. And so it was just so emotionally exhausting, because we sat in this very small room for, like, 18 to 19 hours a day, and there's just so many people crying. And also, HQ was kind of casino vibes: no windows, screens everywhere. It kind of just makes you feel a little bit uneasy, like, you don't have any fresh air, vitamin D, anything like that.

On ‘Extracted,’ You’re Your Own Worst Enemy