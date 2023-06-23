Being the star of an action movie is strenuous work - between dodging bullets and jumping out of buildings you're bound to break a sweat. Well, the marketing for Netflix's Extraction 2 is certainly highlighting that, bringing interactive "sweating" billboards to New York and Los Angeles. The billboards give pedestrians the chance to get up close and personal with Chris Hemsworth, who stars in the film as Tyler Rake, and feel the sweat dripping from his face, giving them a taste of the high-octane action that awaits them in the film.

The film, directed by Sam Hargrave, sees not only its central character put through the ringer, but also Hemsworth himself, as the star performed many of his own stunts amidst a heavy focus on practical effects. It's fitting, then, that the unusual marketing should convey the grueling physical action, as chief marketing officer at Netflix Marian Lee says, “the movie is adrenaline-packed. We really think about testing new things. We have traditional billboards, too. But the sweaty billboards were great.” The sweating effect was created using lasers to cut holes into the forehead of Hemsworth's character, to give the billboard pores. Water is then pumped through the artifical pores from behind the board, at a specific pressure and frequency in order to imitate the consistency of sweat.

The billboards have been deliberately placed along sidewalks, enabling pedestrians walking by to interact with the billboards. Lee added, "fans want elements where they can interact. They want to interact with talent, but they want to participate with interactive and photographable moments. It’s really important to have tangible things that fans can do.” The marketing campaign seeks to give fans something to interactive with and experience, particularly now as the first Extraction film was release in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, where such interactivity would've been impossible; Lee admits "we weren’t able to do that much because the world was on lockdown." She continued to say that Hemsworth himself is heavily involved in the marketing process, saying he takes ideas and "makes them better. He gives us notes. He says, 'It can be funnier if we do it this way.'"

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Extraction 2’ Director Breaks Down the Action Scenes & Why Chris Hemsworth Stands Apart From Other Action Heroes [Exclusive]

Extraction 2 Is a Hit

Whatever strategies Netflix have been utilizing in the promotion for Extraction 2 have obviously been working - the film became the biggest Netflix movie debut of the year, and the most watched title of the week, accumulating an estimated audience of 42.8 million within the first three days of release. The film has been recieved well by critics also, with it currently sitting at a score of 77% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Off the back of the film's success, Extraction 3 is reportedly already in early development, something Hemsworth has expressed much enthusiasm for.

Extraction 2 is available on Netflix now. Check out the trailer for the film below: