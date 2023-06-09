If there was any doubt over the sheer genius the Russo Brothers possess when it comes to cinema, then Extraction 2 is sure to put that to bed. The film will see Chris Hemsworth return as Tyler Rake, the black ops mercenary with a bigger heart than he likes to pretend on yet another dangerous mission. This time, his expedition takes him to the fringes of hell as he attempts to save an entire family from the grips of a callous gangster. With the countdown on until the film's release, Netflix has unveiled a stunning set of images that beautifully capture the layered action sequences of the film.

The first poster confirms that Rake's mission will see him take to the skies as he cradles one of the rescued children in one arm. Meanwhile, his other arm is occupied with defense, as he wields a gun whilst leaning out the side of an open-door helicopter as he seemingly watches over his enemies. His bloodied face hosts a cautious expression as he whips into protector mode. The poster aligns with what we know about the film so far which is that this journey is likely to be one that changes Rake for good - not that surviving death didn't. There is also a sense that Rake does have a natural fatherly instinct which he has buried deep after experiencing some type of trauma, as alluded to in the first film. If the trailer is anything to go by then this film will finally open up the conversation around Rake's past and allow him to come to terms with whatever it is he faced.

Who Is on Rake's Side in Extraction 2?

A second poster puts Rake's military comrade Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) at the center of the action. Notably, she is the person Rake often calls on for backup and this instance seems to be no different with Rake carrying a child in his arms closely behind her as she prepares to take on the enemy ahead. Meanwhile, the third and final character poster completes Rake's trio with trusted soldier Yaz (Adam Bessa) joining the fight for justice. Yaz is seen leading the path for two members of the recently freed family as he leaves a blaze behind him. All three stunning shots lean into the promise of elevated action in the upcoming film, including the highly anticipated 21-minute oner.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Idris Elba Reunites With Chris Hemsworth in 'Extraction 2's Explosive New Trailer

As if the film didn't have enough thunder behind in the form of its lead hero, Extraction 2 is also set to welcome Idris Elba as the mysterious Man in the Suit. In a new teaser, Elba's character is seen admiring Rake's ability to survive every one of his mortal missions. However, his admiration falls more on the side of intrigue than appreciation as he hails Rake for "living up to the hype." The man behind Rake's mission, it seems like he almost didn't expect him - or want - him to survive, the question is, why?

Extraction 2 hits Netflix on June 16. You can see the new posters below.

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix