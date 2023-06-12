Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is back and he’s in protector mode! The initial looks at Extraction 2 have already fueled audiences with a lot of hype to see their favorite actor trading his superhero hammer for action-hero firearms. The upcoming feature will continue the story of the former Australian SAS operator turned black ops mercenary after his near-death experience and will see him extracting another child to safety. As the release of the movie nears the lead actor took to Twitter to share a new look at the feature.

The new clip sees Rake and the team on a train after saving the child from enemies. As the gunships come for them, the team prepares to fight as we see Rake reaching for the biggest gun possible and aiming for the helicopter that’s behind them. We then see him singlehandedly taking down the helicopter. The action quotient of the upcoming movie is off the charts, following in the footsteps of its predecessor — the stunts and thrills are set to take things to a whole new level, including a 21-minute oner that was teased with the initial trailer of the movie.

What Is Extraction 2 About?

The original feature set up Tyler Rake as the extraction specialist mercenary who’d go to any length to complete the mission. After losing his own child to leukemia, he has a soft spot for kids that sends him into protector mode when their safety is threatened. The upcoming feature will see Tyler Rake return after a close call with death to rescue a family of a Georgian gangster from the prison where they’re being held, the tease of which blew fans’ minds in the first trailer.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Calls His ‘Furiosa’ Character Something He’s “Most Proud Of”

Director Sam Hargrave and writer Joe Russo felt that telling Rake’s story following his near-death experience will be a “powerful way” to continue his tale. Hargrave previously told Collider about continuing Rake's story, “If we go backwards, now you’re rehashing the similar things of his past, right? It’s hard to get more emotionally fraught and higher stakes than your son dying of cancer, leukemia, right?” And this time around Rake is going to face a worthy new enemy in the form of Idris Elba, who is currently cast in an undisclosed role.

Along with Hemsworth and Elba, the movie also cast Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Kahn, Adam Bessa as Yaz Kahn, Olga Kurylenko as Mia, Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan, Andro Jafaridze as Sandro, along with Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili as Nina, and more.

Extraction 2 hits Netflix on June 16. You can check out the new clip below.