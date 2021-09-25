Extraction, by far the greatest action film of all time in which Chris Hemsworth absolutely demolishes a gang of small children, was a massive hit for Netflix when it debuted in 2020, so it's only been a matter of time before a sequel smashes its way on to the streamer. That day is soon, apparently. During Netflix's TUDUM presentation, a new video featuring Hemsworth confirmed that not only did Tyler Rake survive the bloody final moments of Extraction, but the follow-up, Extraction 2, is officially on the way.

The first Extraction film, directed by Sam Hargrave (The Mandalorian) from a script by the Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), saw black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) traveling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a dangerous drug lord. It's a truly wild film, even in the moments when Chris Hemsworth is not powerbombing high-school-aged kids into the dirt, featuring a standout 12-minute one-shot dash through the city that soon became the talk of the action world.

Somehow, Hargrave is going to have to up the action in the sequel, which is exactly what the director is setting out to do. When Collider spoke to Hargrave back in January, he told us he was basically chomping at the bit to raise that action bar.

"We talked about that extensively. Truthfully, I always walk around my house or walk around town looking for ways to do something fun or different with action. I kind of think as if there's a camera behind my eyes all the time like, 'What would be an interesting way to capture this?', 'Oh, that'd be cool.' So I'm always cataloging and trying to get different, fun ways to capture action and different action set pieces that would be great. Joe and I talked a lot about that, pitched some ideas, bounced them around, and I'm just excited for the challenge."

At the tail end of 2020, Joe Russo revealed Extraction 2 was on track for a Fall 2021 production start, so expect the film to drop on Netflix next year. Until then, check out the announcement video below:

