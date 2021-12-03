It looks like Tyler Rake is at it again. Today Chris Hemsworth posted a video to his Instagram giving us a look into the set of Extraction 2. The video shows Hemsworth bloodied on a train rolling through the snowy countryside along with director Sam Hargrave. Hemsworth announces, "first-day shooting Extraction 2...we're here in Prague." But aside from simply announcing the commencement of filming, Hemsworth also addresses two key differences from the first Extraction film.

"One," Hemsworth says, "very, very cold." And this is a stark difference from the first film, which was filmed in India and Thailand. "Two," Hemsworth continues. "I'm alive. How?" This might be the more pressing question of the two, considering Rake was presumed dead at the close of the first film.

But on this point, Hemsworth remains aloof. "You'll have to find out," Hemsworth says, cheekily. "Watch the movie. Stay tuned."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Watch: Chris Hemsworth Begins His Workout For 'Extraction 2', Will Presumably Beat Up More Children

The question of Tyler Rake's character was teased at the end of Extraction. The first movie in the franchise, Extraction was released to Netflix in 2020 and was, at the time, Netflix's biggest premiere in history. Extraction is based on a graphic novel entitled Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman.

Extraction tells the story of black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake on his mission to rescue the son of an international crime lord. His mission plunges him into a world of weapons and drug traffickers. Along with Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave, Joe Russo will also return for the sequel, having written the screenplay for the sequel.

The original Extraction is available to stream on Netflix, but a release date has not yet been set for the new film, which has just started filming. Check out the video of Hemsworth and Hargrave that the Russo brothers shared below:

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Teaser Reveals Tom Hardy's Return The final act is coming.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email