Tyler Rake is back and ready for more action! Chris Hemsworth has been kindly giving fans inside looks at his return as the badass mercenary via his Instagram and today, he posted two new photos on the set of Extraction 2. We know he’s really putting in the work on this one as the photos were taken in front of an icy cold, snowy background, with the actor’s hair and face freshly dusted in one of the snaps. In the first shot, we see Hemsworth in character as the life-saving hero, dressed in an all-black, weather-appropriate outfit, wounded slightly with fresh blood on his face. He’s holding onto the side of a train and looking off into the distance at, by the looks of it, something that may impede his journey.

The second photo gives us a peek behind the scenes as Hemsworth poses with returning director Sam Hargrave. Still on the train, the two strike a pose and smile for the camera as the snow pounds down on them, dotting their heavy black coats and Hargrave’s beard. It looks like the duo are having a good time filming the highly anticipated sequel, despite the frigid temperatures.

Extraction took Hemsworth and action-adventure fans by storm when it landed on Netflix in 2020. The film told the story of an Australian government special ops soldier turned mercenary named Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), who was hired by an Indian drug lord after his son, Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) was kidnapped. Rake finds the boy, but it seems that the entire world is now looking for the duo. As he races against the clock and all of their pursuers to get the young man safely back to his family, Rake must also face down his own inner demons.

While on their seemingly impossible mission, the pair form a tight bond that only further drives Rake’s desire to return Ovi safe and sound. The film ends on a cliffhanger as we see Rake sustain what looks to be a fatal gunshot wound to the neck during a shootout on a bridge before tumbling into the water below. We now know that Rake survived the bullet and is on his way back for more action in the sequel.

While the plot for Extraction 2 is still under wraps, we can only imagine that it will focus on Rake taking on a new, life-threatening mission and saving lives one door kick down at a time. The film (as mentioned above) will again be under the direction of Hargrave, with Joe Russo serving as writer once more. Otherwise, there’s not much else known about the sequel film to one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

While we wait for more plot information, we can only hope that Hemsworth will continue posting production photos as the film chugs along with our screens as the final stop. Check out the full Instagram post below:

