As Extraction 2 enjoys its time at the top of the Netflix charts this week, Chris Hemsworth is here to take you through the stunts of the movie in a new featurette released by the studio. Around three years after the first time Hemsworth played the role of Tyler Rake, a new adventure awaits the hero, in the second chapters if what appears to be a successful new franchise for Netflix. Several practical effects were used for the complex car chases and combat scenes of the sequel, and the crew behind Extraction 2 wanted to make the explosions looks as entertaining as possible for the audience.

In Sam Hargrave's long-awaited sequel, Tyler has retired from mercenary work, as he spends his time relaxing in a cabin in Austria. However, he will have to gear up for action again soon, when Alcott (Idris Elba) approaches him with an urgent rescue mission that will need Hemsworth's character to bring out the best of his abilities in order to retrieve the hostages without anyone getting hurt. The task will prove to be easier said than done, because the antagonists trying to keep the hostages from escaping won't go down without a fight, as shown in the movie's quick-paced action sequences.

This new mission marks an evolution from Tyler's introduction in the first movie, where he was working a full time job as a mercenary. While the character was happy with only completing the contracts he was given, something within him would change when he found himself involved in a mission bigger than anything he had previously encountered. Netflix found the impressive viewing numbers as a confidence booster, allowing Hemsworth and Hargrave to begin working on a sequel shortly after the release of the first installment. And now, a third chapter is in development, effectively turning Extraction into a trilogy.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Action Movies Like 'Extraction 2' Deserve to Be Seen in Theaters

What's Next for Chris Hemsworth?

After rescuing people from imminent danger as Tyler Rake, and before the next time he grabs Stormbreaker to fly around as Thor, Chris Hemsworth will participate in a franchise he's never been seen in, voicing a character in the upcoming Transformers: One. While Rise of the Beasts is currently playing in theaters to define the next step in the live-action side of the Transformers universe, One will serve as an animated prequel where audiences will get a glimpse at the origin of the heated rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron. The film is currently scheduled to race towards the big screen on September 13, 2024.

You can check out the new featurette from Extraction 2 below: