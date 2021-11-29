Director Sam Hargrave has shared on his Instagram account that filming has begun on Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix’s action hit starring Chris Hemsworth as black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

In the Instagram video, Hargrave walks through a snowy street in Prague, where Extraction 2 just started filming, with Hargrave saying he’s leaving a “train location." The first Extraction features a standout 12-minute one-shot dash through the city, so the bar is set high for the sequel. While the snow falling constantly might be bothersome, Hargrave says it “looks pretty great on camera," teasing that Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake will be facing some low temperatures in his next adventure. That would be an exciting change of pace, considering that the first Extraction sees Tyler traveling to Bangladesh, a completely different corner of the world.

Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, Extraction had Netflix's biggest premiere in history when it debuted on the streaming platform back in 2020. It’s estimated that 90 million households saw the movie within one month of its release. It didn’t take long for Netflix to greenlight a sequel, with writer and producer Russo teasing a temptingly fall 2021 release. However, things got a little crazy in the world last year, pushing Extraction 2’s production a few months back.

Hargrave is directing Extraction 2 from a script Joe Russo wrote, keeping the same creative roles they had on the first movie. Additionally, AGBO, the production company headed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, will return to produce the new film. AGBO reportedly intends to build a cinematic universe of some sorts, leading to multiple films after Extraction 2 consolidates the franchise. Talking to Collider about the franchise’s future, Hargrave said he expects Extraction 2 to lead to many new stories, but he hopes other directors can helm the universe after the sequel. In Hargrave’s words:

"So, [as far as] my personal involvement, I would like to be as involved as possible but I also don't want to be greedy. There's a lot of other super talented filmmakers out there who would have very unique visions and would bring something new and fresh to the franchise that I would be excited to see as a fan. Hopefully we get to do the second one with all the same team and really establish the franchise, if you will. But from there I would love to see, as a fan of cinema, other young directors who, again, can push the level of action."

There’s still no release date for Extraction 2, but since filming has already begun, we can likely expect it to hit Netflix sometime in 2022. Check out Hargrave’s original post below.

