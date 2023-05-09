Chris Hemsworth is on fire. No, really, he's actually on fire in his upcoming film Extraction 2. A new image has just been released from the action-packed sequel, showing a pretty explosive new look at the new film, the image was released exclusively by Empire Magazine, along with comments from the film's director, Sam Hargrave. Extraction 2 is set to be released to Netflix on June 16.

Extraction 2 is the follow-up film to the 2020 film Extraction, which followed Hemswoth as Tyler Rake, a former military black ops mercenary who goes on a mission to save a crime lord's son. The film was based on a novel called Ciudad by Ande Parks. The second film will follow Rake on another mission. The film sees Rake, presumed dead from his mission in the first film, now ready for another high-stakes mission.

The new image, released today, shows Hemsworth in a snowy landscape. He is in the midst of a battle with armed forces, holding a shield that is on fire. The scene is, to put it mildly, pretty chaotic. And that's only a glimpse into the work behind the shot. The film's director, Sam Hargrave is himself a former stunt person and stunt coordinator, and his previous work lends itself to the film franchise's action-packed nature. The image comes from a flame-filled prison break scene, which will be shown as a single, unbroken shot, lending itself to the chaos of the action in the scene.

Image via Empire Magazine

A Scene Worth Fighting For

Of the scene, Hargrave said, “[f]or me, the image of Chris Hemsworth beating the shit out of a bunch of prisoners, while on fire, in the snow was something that I couldn’t pass up." He continued, praising Hemsworth, "[a]nd hats off to Chris. It wasn’t CG fire. And he had to do it over and over.” He went on to say that he doesn't know “...a lot of people, let alone Hollywood A-listers, who are gonna let you light them on fire while on camera.”

From the image alone it's pretty clear that Hemsworth is willing to go above and beyond for his work, even working with live flames to get the desired and explosive final shot. If the new image shows us anything, it's that we can truly expect anything from the upcoming film, including the seemingly impossible resurrection of Tyler Rake, the fearsome main character. The new film is written by Joe Russo. Sam Hargrave directs.

You can catch Extraction 2 on Netflix on June 16.