Ever since Extraction (2020), many fans and viewers have been wondering about the fate of Chris Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake. Having risked his life in a Keanu-Reeves-style fighting sequence, Tyler saved Ovi, even at the sacrifice of his own life. Extraction, as many viewers remembered, ended with Tyler getting shot fatally in the neck before falling off the bridge into a river. Ovi returns home, grieving over the many deaths and trauma he’s experienced. Life is different. Despite this, he resumes his life.

Although Tyler’s death seemed to have secured Ovi’s life and future, audience members were surprised to find out at the movie’s finale that maybe–just maybe–Tyler Rake survives, as Ovi’s attention turns to a mysterious figure in the distance. It is at this moment that Ovi–and audience members–realize that, somehow, Tyler is alive. But how? Extraction 2reveals this information and more as viewers follow Tyler on another deadly mission. But as is with other movies, there are characters that viewers root for–looking at you, Tyler–and others that the audience couldn’t care less about.

10 Davit Radiani (Tornike Bziava)

Davit Radiani is a crime lord and a leader of the Nagazi. As revealed at the beginning of the film, Davit has imprisoned his family in a Georgian prison.

From a viewer and observer perspective, Davit might literally be the scum of the film. Extraction 2 starts off with Davit threatening his wife Ketevan, although all she does is voice her concerns for her children growing up in a Georgian prison that is split between two rivaling gangs. He also attacks his wife, which makes him literally the worst person in the film.

9 Zurab Radiani (Tornike Gogrichiani)

Zurab is the brother of Davit and is consumed by vengeance once Davit is murdered by Tyler. He hunts Tyler and Ketevan down to take revenge, and he does so successfully by communicating with Sandro and manipulating him.

Although viewers can sympathize with Sandro (he’s a child, after all), the same can’t be said for Zurab. Though he loved his brother and grieved for him, that doesn’t erase the terrible things he’s done, like attach a bomb to Sandro. He also doesn’t take advice well, as he kills his right-hand man when discussing Sandro and the influence he has on the boy. It’s especially hard to like Zurab even a little bit when he was the reason behind Yaz’s death.

8 Nina Radiani (Mariami Kovziashvili)

Nina is the daughter of Davit and Ketevan and sister to Sandro.

Not much can really be said about Nina, except that her minimal interactions with Tyler Rake were fun to watch. Due to her young age, it makes sense there was minimal screen time. Perhaps if there is an Extraction 3, she could play a bigger role. The good thing is, she didn't betray the team, so there's nothing to dislike about her.

7 Alcott (Idris Elba)

Alcott was an interesting character who appeared twice in the film. He gave Tyler the mission at the beginning, and at the end, he offers him another one.

Alcott was another fun character who brought a certain light-heartedness to the film. He jokes about the fun in Tyler’s name (Rake) and pardons both Tyler and Nik in exchange for their agreement to another mission. Although his screen time was minimal, he was still a fun addition that brought a breath of fresh air into the film when tensions were high.

6 Sandro Radiani (Andro Jafaridze)

Sandro is the son of Davit and Ketevan. But being a child, he is easily influenced by other characters, such as his Uncle Zurab. Although he was by no means close to his father, he vowed to become a Nagazi, and upon discovering his father was murdered, Sandro goes through conflicting emotions of anger and grief.

Although Sandro gave away the team’s location during their escape, he was manipulated by Zurab after being told that his mother planned his father’s death and Tyler was the one who was hired to murder him. It’s hard not to sympathize with Sandro, as he has lived under his father’s rule in a Georgian prison. He doesn’t know who is telling the truth, but he is willing to learn and uncover the truth, as hard as it may be.

5 Mia (Olga Kurylenko)

Mia is introduced as Ketevan’s sister, and audiences can immediately see the tension between Mia and Tyler as they meet again. Viewers learn that Mia is Tyler’s ex-wife and she is the one who requested his help.

Mia is only in Extraction 2 for a small portion of the film, but her presence is a welcoming one. Although her role is minor, she is the reason viewers learn more about Tyler as she probes him on why he left her and their son behind. She also evokes one of the most emotional scenes at the end of Extraction 2, reiterating their son’s last moments and reminding Tyler that they never thought he abandoned them, but rather that they knew he was going off to save people. She gave Tyler the closure he needed on his son.

4 Yaz Khan (Adam Bessa)

Yaz Khan is brother to Nik and a fellow friend of Tyler’s. When Tyler accepts a mission to save a family from a crime lord, Yaz joins the battle.

Yaz was another fun addition to the film. Similarly to Nik, viewers get to see Yaz up-close in action as he fights alongside Nik and Tyler. But what makes Yaz an enjoyable character is the lighthearted humor he brings to the film. He makes jokes when the moment calls for it, but when it comes to life and death, his combat skills are no joke. But that’s also what makes it so much harder about his death. Viewers are sure to grieve Yaz.

3 Nik Kahn (Golshifteh Farahani)

Similarly to Extraction, Nik is Tyler’s partner-in-crime who awaits for him to wake up from his coma after his close call with death. She and her brother, Yaz, force him into retirement, though that doesn’t last long. Even though she is under no obligation to return to the battlefield for another bloody mission, she joins Tyler in the fight, this time by his side as they face on another army of enemies close-up.

Nik’s character benefits from additional screen time in this film because she proves that she’s just as badass as Tyler. This is seen when she takes out enemies alone and confronts death on several occasions for the sake of the mission. Nothing seems to stop Nik, and that’s what makes her so impressive.

2 Ketevan Radiani (Tinatin Dalakishvili)

Ketevan is a surprisingly fun addition to the Extraction film. She is the wife of Davit and mother of Sandro and Nina. The film also reveals that Ketevan is much closer to Tyler than viewers would have expected: she is the sister of Tyler’s ex-wife.

Although she and her children need help from Tyler and his team, she can pull her own weight as she fights alongside Tyler. Though she doesn’t carry adequate skills like Nik or Tyler, Ketevan can protect herself when the situation arises, making her an admirable foe. Not to mention, the risks that she takes for her children prove that she is the best mother of the year.

1 Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth)

Tyler Rake returns again in Extraction 2 to save his ex-wife’s sister from peril. Despite getting out of a coma very recently, he takes on the mission because of the kind of person he is: one who helps those in trouble. Even if it might cost his life, Tyler will not give up.

It is likely no surprise that Tyler Rake ranks first on the list. Despite facing death only a mere year ago, Tyler still dives into battle head-on to do what he does best: extract people from awful situations and save them. He is also far more understanding than any other character in the film, as he tries to gain Sandro’s trust and prove that his uncle is up to no good. It takes a lot of patience to be so understanding, especially in the middle of a war. Not to mention, he’s just as cool as he was last time, pulling off stunts that no one else could and surviving the impossible odds. His being good with kids is another plus that fans love to see in a hard-edged character.

