To the surprise of no one whatsoever, Netflix will be making a sequel to their hit 2020 film Extraction. Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, Extraction is a thoroughly entertaining action thriller (child fighting aside). So it's no wonder that it went on to have the biggest premiere in Netflix's history with an estimated 90 million households believed to have seen the movie within one month of its release.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth as a fresh new action hero just brimming with franchise potential. He plays the role of Tyler Rake, a former Australian special forces operator who is now a black-ops mercenary. In the first movie, Rake was hired to rescue the abducted son of a crime lord. He ended up going above and beyond the call of duty, risking his life to ensure the safety of the kidnapped boy. Actually, he didn't just risk his life, it really looked like he was dead.

Obviously, like any good action hero, Rake lives on to fight another day. Right now, few details about Extraction 2 have been officially revealed but the first movie has already created a massive fanbase that will be waiting to see what comes next. No pressure, right? In any case, we've put together this handy guide covering everything we know so far about Extraction 2, from trailers and cast information to filming updates and more. Lock and load, people. Let's get to it!

Netflix has finally announced a release date for Extraction 2, which is now set to release on the service on June 16, 2023.

Will Extraction 2 Be in Theaters?

As of right now, Netflix has not unveiled any plans to release Extraction 2 in theaters. However, Collider is hosting an early screening of Extraction 2 on Tuesday, June 13, at 4 pm ET at the Paris Theater, New York City. You can read this article to find out how you can get free tickets to the screening. As we just mentioned, this is basically the only way you'll be able to watch the movie on the big screen ahead of its Netflix premiere so don't miss out! The event will also include a Q&A session with director Sam Hargrave and producer Anthony Russo.

Watch the Extraction 2 Trailer

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Extraction 2 in September 2021 during their Tudum event and you can check it out above. The video starts by recapping Rake's final moments, showing how he got shot and fell into a river. In a voiceover, Mahajan tells him, “Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it.” And then, against all odds, we see Rake open his eyes and start swimming to the surface. We'll probably have to wait a little longer before we get to see a proper trailer but watch this space for updates in the meantime. Apart from the teaser, we also got a behind-the-scenes First Look video in September 2022, which you can see below:

On April 3, 2023, Netflix released the true first official teaser trailer for Extraction 2.

While the two-minute spot doesn't give away anything story-wise, it does reveal that Tyler Rake did in fact survive the events of the first film, having been pronounced clinically dead only to have "fought his way back." The trailer also includes an impressive fight scene with Rake taking out armed guards in some sort of prison riot, all while his fist is on fire. The trailer ends with Rake on top of a train, firing a machine gun at an enemy helicopter.

A full trailer for Extraction 2 was released on Netflix's YouTube channel on May 16, 2023.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer opens with a fight scene involving Tyler Rake on a train. The preview then cuts to a montage giving us more of an idea of the film's plot, as well as a fight scene in a penthouse where Rake uses a treadmill to kill somebody.

Who Is Making Extraction 2?

Hargrave will be returning as the director for Extraction 2. The first Extraction movie was Hargrave's feature directorial debut. He had previously suggested that he might not direct all future Extraction films. Hargrave told Collider in January 2021:

"So, [as far as] my personal involvement, I would like to be as involved as possible but I also don't want to be greedy. There's a lot of other super talented filmmakers out there who would have very unique visions and would bring something new and fresh to the franchise that I would be excited to see as a fan. Hopefully we get to do the second one with all the same team and really establish the franchise, if you will. But from there I would love to see, as a fan of cinema, other young directors who, again, can push the level of action."

Joe Russo will also return as the writer for Extraction 2. Additionally, AGBO, the production company headed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, will be producing the new movie. The AGBO team is reportedly working on expanding the Extraction franchise beyond the sequel as well, with the goal of building an MCU-esque shared cinematic universe. AGBO's Mike Larocca and Angela Russo-Ostot will also be producing the film alongside Hemsworth, Hargrave, and Patrick Newall (Kate). Jake Aust (Citadel), Benjamin Grayson (Limitless with Chris Hemsworth), Steven V. Scavelli (Atomic Blonde), and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely (Avengers: Endgame) serve as executive producers.

Academy Award Nominee Alex Rodríguez (Children of Men) edited the film with Greg Baldi (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum) serving as the cinematographer. Alex Belcher, who worked on the first film, will once again compose the score.

Who's in the Extraction 2 Cast?

Chris Hemsworth has obviously been confirmed to return for the sequel. Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) will also be back as Nik Kha. Adam Bessa (Mosul) will also star in the film as Yaz Khan. Other newcomers include Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow) as Mia, Tinatin Dalakishvili (The Undeclared War) as Ketevan, Andro Jafaridze as Sandro, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili as Nina, Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick) as Knostantine, Tornike Gogrichiani as Zurab, Levan Saginashvili as Vakhtang, and George Lasha as Sergo.

When Does Extraction 2 Take Place?

Extraction 2 will pick up right after the events of the first movie. Mind you, there's also been talk about exploring Rake's past.

“We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience," Joe Russo told Deadline in May 2020. Around the same time, Hargrave also told Collider that he would be interested in making a prequel, though he admitted that the actual movie could go forwards or backward.

While the new film is confirmed to take place after the events of the first film, we could still get some flashbacks to Rake's past.

What Is Extraction 2 About?

The official plot synopsis for Extraction 2 reads:

After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Considering there's been quite a bit of interest in Gaspar's character, the new story could have something to do with the time Rake and Gaspar spent together as teammates. Perhaps an old enemy coming back to haunt Rake in the present? It's been done a thousand times already, but there's still some potential. We do know that the film will feature a one-shot action sequence. Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub spoke to the Russos, and they revealed there's a 14-minute oner. Joe Russo said: "I haven't got out the stopwatch, but that [time] seems pretty accurate." It was later revealed that the oner action sequence actually runs at a whopping 21 minutes. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Hargrave revealed the process of making such an ambitious scene:

"We build in certain stitch points where we could, but in those broken-up pieces you still have sequences that will be between 30 seconds and a minute-and-a-half. Sometimes there are 50, 60. 75 moves in a row with dozens of stunt performers. And it was at night, in the middle of winter. Chris had red ears and a red nose because he was freezing."

All things considered, it's probably best that we wait and see what's waiting for us in Extraction 2. We do know the sequel will have a lot of expectations riding on it. And if it's half as entertaining as the first movie, the new one might just climb right up to the top of Netflix's rankings.

When and Where Did Extraction 2 Film?

Chris Hemsworth had confirmed on his Instagram that Extraction 2 would begin filming in late November. Filming was originally scheduled to begin in September 2021 in Australia but was later shifted to Prague, Czech Republic. The move was reportedly due to the COVID-19 situation in Australia and concerns about possible shutdowns. Sam Hargrave had also previously informed Collider that the plan was to film Extraction 2 in the fall of 2021.

"[That's] still the case, COVID-pending. That's kind of everyone's little caveat right now, but we're moving forward on it as if we're shooting in the fall. Joe [Russo] is still finalizing the script. We're all excited to read it. I've read different iterations, but I'm excited to read what he turns in. We're all looking forward to getting back in the saddle and hopefully bringing another action-packed adventure in the 'Extraction' universe."

Extraction 2 began production in Prague in November 2021 and shortly afterward, Hemsworth shared a video from the set as well. Set photos also revealed that Hemsworth would be riding a snow-covered train in at least one scene. The Thor star wrapped filming on the movie in March 2022 and the production itself ended in April after five months of production.