To the surprise of no one whatsoever, Netflix will be making a sequel to their hit 2020 film Extraction. Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, Extraction is a thoroughly entertaining action thriller (child fighting aside). So it's no wonder that it went on to have the biggest premiere in Netflix's history with an estimated 90 million households believed to have seen the movie within one month of its release.

Directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo, Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth as a fresh new action hero just brimming with franchise potential. He plays the role of Tyler Rake, a former Australian special forces operator who is now a black-ops mercenary. In the first movie, Rake was hired to rescue the abducted son of a crime lord. He ended up going above and beyond the call of duty, risking his life to ensure the safety of the kidnapped boy. Actually, he didn't just risk his life, it really looked like he was dead.

Obviously, like any good action hero, Rake lives on to fight another day. Right now, few details about Extraction 2 have been officially revealed but the first movie has already created a massive fanbase that will be waiting to see what comes next. No pressure, right? In any case, we've put together this handy guide covering everything we know so far about Extraction 2, from trailers and cast information to filming updates and more. Lock and load, people. Let's get to it!

Who Is Making Extraction 2?

Hargrave will be returning as the director for Extraction 2. The first Extraction movie was Hargrave's feature directorial debut. He had previously suggested that he might not direct all future Extraction films. Hargrave told Collider in January 2021:

"So, [as far as] my personal involvement, I would like to be as involved as possible but I also don't want to be greedy. There's a lot of other super talented filmmakers out there who would have very unique visions and would bring something new and fresh to the franchise that I would be excited to see as a fan. Hopefully we get to do the second one with all the same team and really establish the franchise, if you will. But from there I would love to see, as a fan of cinema, other young directors who, again, can push the level of action."

Joe Russo will also return as the writer for Extraction 2. Additionally, AGBO, the production company headed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, will be producing the new movie. The AGBO team is reportedly working on expanding the Extraction franchise beyond the sequel as well, with the goal of building an MCU-esque shared cinematic universe.

Watch the Extraction 2 Trailer

Netflix released a teaser trailer for Extraction 2 in September 2021 during their Tudum event and you can check it out above. The video starts by recapping Rake's final moments, showing how he got shot and fell into a river. In a voiceover, Mahajan tells him, “Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it.” And then, against all odds, we see Rake open his eyes and start swimming to the surface.

We'll probably have to wait a little longer before we get to see a proper trailer but watch this space for updates in the meantime.

Netflix hasn't actually announced a release date for Extraction 2 yet. All they've said is that it will be "coming soon". So does that mean 2022? Based on the current filming status, it's definitely a possibility, though whether this actually happens is something we'll have to wait and see.

Who Is in Extraction 2’s Cast?

The only cast member currently confirmed for Extraction 2 is Chris Hemsworth. Well, it's not like they could have done the sequel without him.

The first movie's cast includes Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour, among others. It's currently unknown if any of these actors besides Hemsworth will be returning for the sequel but we should be getting some update on this before long.

Who Are the Main Characters in Extraction (And Who's Coming Back In Extraction 2)?

The lead character of the Extraction franchise is, obviously, Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth's ex-special forces mercenary. His return was inevitable since he's the central character. Extraction's story gave Rake a pretty satisfying growth arc so now we'll have to wait and see where he goes from here.

Rudhraksh Jaiswal appeared in the first movie as Ovi Mahajan Jr. He's the son of an Indian crime lord who is also named Ovi Mahajan (played by Pankaj Tripathi). Extraction was the story of his abduction and rescue. It doesn't seem likely that he will return for Extraction 2 but anything's possible right now.

Randeep Hooda played Saju Rav, Ovi Mahajan Sr.'s Head of Security who also comes from a special forces background like Rake. He definitely died in Extraction but if Rake can come back from getting shot and drowned... who knows?

Golshifteh Farahani appeared as Nik Khan, Rake's handler. The last time we saw her, she was getting revenge for Rake's death. So it would be interesting to see how she reacts to his return. Plus, it also makes sense for her to be the one who gives Rake his new mission, whatever that might be.

David Harbour played Gaspar, Rake's former teammate who decided to live in Dhaka. He also turned on Rake and got shot by Ovi in Extraction so if he's coming back for Extraction 2, it will probably involve a flashback of some sort.

When Is Extraction 2 Filming?

Chris Hemsworth has confirmed on his Instagram that Extraction 2 will begin filming in late November. Judging by what he says in the post, the movie will probably start production on or around November 22, 2021. Filming was originally scheduled to begin in September 2021 in Australia but was later shifted to Prague, Czech Republic. The move was reportedly due to the current COVID-19 situation in Australia and concerns about possible shutdowns.

Sam Hargrave had also previously informed Collider that the plan is to film Extraction 2 in the fall of 2021.

"[That's] still the case, COVID-pending. That's kind of everyone's little caveat right now, but we're moving forward on it as if we're shooting in the fall. Joe [Russo] is still finalizing the script. We're all excited to read it. I've read different iterations, but I'm excited to read what he turns in. We're all looking forward to getting back in the saddle and hopefully bringing another action-packed adventure in the 'Extraction' universe."

Assuming everything stays on track, Extraction 2 could wrap early enough to manage a Summer 2022 release. Keep an eye on this space though because we will be updating it with the latest filming details just as soon as we find out!

When Does Extraction 2 Take Place?

Extraction 2 will probably pick up right after the events of the first movie. Mind you, there's also been talk about exploring Rake's past.

“We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience," Joe Russo told Deadline in May 2020. Around the same time, Hargrave also told Collider that he would be interested in making a prequel, though he admitted that the actual movie could go forwards or backward.

Considering what we see in the teaser, it seems safe to say that Extraction 2 will mainly be set in the present. That said, we could get some flashbacks to Rake's past. After all, the movie was going to film in Australia so perhaps we'll see something from the time he was in the Australian Army.

What Is Extraction 2's Plot?

Honestly? No idea. Netflix hasn't actually released any plot information for Extraction 2 yet so until that happens, your guess is as good as ours. Well, to be fair, we can guess quite a bit. Besides explaining away how Rake survived his close shave with death, the new movie will also have to let him move on to the next step in his journey. It's possible that he might take this time to look to his past, perhaps even return to Australia for a quieter life. But then, we do know that's never going to last.

Looking at how much interest there's been in Gaspar's character, the new story could have something to do with the time Rake and Gaspar spent together as teammates. Perhaps an old enemy coming back to haunt Rake in the present? It's been done a thousand times already but there's still some potential.

All things considered, it's probably best that we wait and see what's waiting for us in Extraction 2. We do know the sequel will have a lot of expectations riding on it. And if it's half as entertaining as the first movie, the new one might just climb right up to the top of Netflix's rankings.

