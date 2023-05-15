Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's surprise smash hit starring Chris Hemsworth brings back the Australian star's character Tyler Rake for more violent insanity to our screens, and this time, director Sam Hargrave has been explaining the incendiary lengths the production team went to in order to achieve new heights in a conversation with Empire Magazine.

"For me, the image of Chris Hemsworth on fire beating the shit out of a bunch of prisoners, while on fire, in the show was something that I couldn't pass up. Hats off to Chris. It wasn't CG fire. And he had to do it over and over. I don't know a lot of people, let alone Hollywood A-listers, who are gonna let you light them on fire while on camera. It may just be his arm, but if the wind blows the wrong way, the moneymaker's right here. We had a bunch of different jackets all prepped for him, with different layers. But we lit Chris Hemsworth on fire, and he beat up a bunch of guys all night. It was pretty incredible to watch."

The desire to film such a wild sequence lies in the first film, which included a one-shot escape sequence, which encompassed a shootout in Dhaka that allowed Hemsworth the chance to shine as an action hero without the need for a hammer and cape. For Hargrave, it was a case of "How can we take this and make it more exciting?"

How Was the 21-Minute Sequence Made?

Originally planned as a 14-minute shot — as exclusively revealed by Collider in an interview with Joe and Anthony Russo — the final length of time for the sequence will exceed 20 minutes, as Hemsworth excitedly tweeted about when teasing the release of tomorrow's trailer for the movie. Of course, practically, a 21-minute shot is almost impossible to achieve if you want to include stuntwork and action sequences, so some sleight-of-hand was required, as Hargrave explained.

"We build in certain stitch points where we could," says Hargrave. "But in those broken-up pieces you still have sequences that will be between 30 seconds and a minute-and-a-half. Sometimes there are 50, 60. 75 moves in a row with dozens of stunt performers. And it was at night, in the middle of winter. Chris had red ears and a red nose because he was freezing."

Extraction 2 is once again directed by Hargrave, with a screenplay by Joe Russo. Aside from Hemsworth, the cast also features Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Adam Bessa (Mosul), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow), Tinatin Dalakishvili (The Undeclared War), Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili and Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick).

Netflix premieres Extraction 2 on June 16. You can watch the trailer below: