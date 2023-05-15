If one thing has been made abundantly clear ahead of the release of Extraction 2, it's that Tyler Rake may have survived death by the skin of his teeth once but that won't stop him from risking his life a second time. The Chris Hemsworth-led epic is already shaping up to be an action feast with great potential to top its predecessor. In what is a true testament to the Russo brothers' ability to go above and beyond every time, Extraction 2 will feature an epic 21-minute long continuous action sequence. In fact, so much is set to happen in this oner that three distinctly different posters have been forged on the back of it.

All three posters tease an explosive return for the black ops mercenary set to embark on yet another lethal mission because even a rough-around-the-edges hero's work is never done. This time, Rake is entrusted with rescuing the family of a deadly Georgian gangster from a prison where they are being kept captive. The first poster spotlights Rake in the thick of battle as he stands on the back of a car ready to take down the enemy in front of him and a helicopter — which is on fire — following him closely behind. His face is the picture of focus as he storms forward without any concern for what is going on behind him, clearly with his ultimate goal in sight.

Extraction 2 Will Peel Back the Layers of Tyler Rake

The story is then moved ahead slightly in the second image which makes it evident that Rake has no intentions of slowing down. The cataclysmic shot puts him at the heart of the action or rather submerges him in its flames. Capturing Rake ready for war, the poster sees Hemsworth swap his hammer for a shield as he covers his face whilst launching himself head-first into a rapidly engulfing fire. The intensity of the flames can be felt in the aggressive teeth-clenching expression on Rake's face. This all comes full circle with the final poster which sees him darting past the debris of battle as he carries a young girl in his arms to safety. All three posters appropriately brandish the slogan: "Prepare for the ride of your life."

It's clear that the poster set illustrates not only the essence of this incredible continuous take but also the rapidly changing pace of Extraction 2. It can almost certainly be inferred that the change of scenery and pace in this one sequence will carry across the film, offering audiences some real light and shade when it comes to Rake's character. Whilst the depth of Rake's character was certainly hinted at in the first film, audiences were only able to scratch the surface of who he is behind the ruthless exterior. This was echoed by the sentiments shared by Joe Russo during a previous interview with Collider. "It's very different from 'Extraction 1', which we like," he said. "It's its own movie in that regard. It has a different color schematic. It's set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one."

Extraction 2 storms its way onto Netflix on June 16 with a brand new trailer set to drop tomorrow. In the meantime, you can check out the brand-new posters above and the latest teaser trailer below.