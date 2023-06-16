Director Sam Hargrave and writer Joe Russo set a precedent for massive action set pieces with their first Extraction film together at Netflix. In an effort to top themselves in the upcoming sequel Extraction 2, Tyler Rake (Chis Hemsworth) is heading to a Georgian prison where a client has tasked him to break out and rescue a woman and her children. At the height of the over-the-top action is a staggering 21-minute oner of Hemsworth fighting his way through the prison yard with a flaming fist of fury. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Hargrave explained how that long-take sequence was the foundation of the sequel which the team built around throughout the creative process.

The idea for Extraction 2's plot and setting owes a lot to Russo who put in major work to get a story together quickly that offered a satisfying return for Rake and his allies. Along with his brother Anthony Russo, he's woven compelling action blockbusters before culminating in the MCU's two-part epic Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. If there's anyone to trust with this story, it's Joe Russo. Hargrave told Weintraub, however, that while Russo is the mastermind when it comes to bringing everything together and making it look awesome on screen, the prison oner was first brainstormed by the team near the end of the first film's production, planting the seeds for Hemsworth's fiery fight scene:

"Yeah, it's a little bit of both and a lot of the second one, meaning, Joe is– the guy has a creative mind and he knows an action set piece like very few [do]. Structurally, we had a 30-page outline in a couple of weeks. It was just like, bam, 'This is what would be a great journey for them.' While we were on the first movie, or towards the end, the first inkling of a second movie was, 'What if Tyler Rake was in a prison, and we had to fight his way out, or had to get in and get out of a prison and rescue someone in a oner?' And that was a conversation that we had, so that was the first thing about the second movie that was talked about, and it stayed in there, which is great. I think it worked."

Hargrave and the Extraction 2 Team Wanted a Change of Scenery for the Sequel

Part of the challenge in developing the prison concept for Extraction 2 was differentiating the setting from Extraction. The sequel trades out the harsh temperatures and gritty look of Bangladesh for a colder climate this time around, doing a full 180 from its predecessor as Russo previously teased. It spreads out that new tone across numerous different set pieces, from a train full of armed enemies tearing through the snowy terrain to a modern high-rise apartment which Rake guides the woman and her children through and, of course, the prison yard. Hargrave found it a monumental challenge to implement their idea for the prison oner with a complete tonal shift from the first film while reminding people that this is still Extraction:

"So that was the seed that was planted, and then from there, because the other movie was very much nitty gritty and dirty, we're like, 'If we're gonna go to a prison, which is very similar in that field, we need to kind of contrast that with a little more of a cleaner, sparklier look.' So we found a big city, which was in Vienna, we took it across the river to the more modern side and found this high rise. We were like, 'Okay, shiny glass, that's very different than the first movie.' Because the challenge of a sequel is, how do you make the movie feel very similar so people get what they love, but how do you make it very different in the look, in the feel, but not so much that you turn off the fanbase?"

In terms of the visual contrast, Hargrave and the team were over the moon about the results. He specifically calls out cinematographer Greg Baldi, who last worked with the Russos on their hit global spy series Citadel and The Gray Man, as well as production designer Phil Ivey, who returns from the original Extraction and is also hard at work on the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, for their efforts in capturing the chilly Eastern European feel:

"So the first movie had a lot of orange and warm tones because of where we were, we wanted it to feel hot, and it was – we shot in India and Thailand, it was very hot. And so now we're in Eastern Europe where it's very cold in the wintertime, so there's more blues and grays, and we tried to lean into that. So the glass and concrete was just a very great contrast, visually and tonally, from the first movie. The DP, Greg Baldi, and I, and the production designer, Phil Ivey, leaned heavily into that, and it was always something we searched for, was contrast from the first movie, and I think we found it."

Extraction 2 is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.