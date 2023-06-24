Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Extraction 2.

Extraction 2 shouldn't exist. This is not a snide observation on the nature of Hollywood to generate sequels to highly successful films; rather it's a simple fact given the ending of the first film. A brief recap: Mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) was hired to spirit the son of a prominent drug kingpin through the city of Jakarta. He had to deal with rival mercenaries, street criminals, and severe wounds in the process. Eventually, Rake managed to get his young charge to the extraction point, but in the process he suffered a bullet through the neck and fell into the river.

Even by the standards of action films, this should be the kind of injury that one doesn't walk away from. Yet Rake is back in fighting form in Extraction 2, as he's tasked with extracting a mother and her children from a brutal prison in Germany. How did he survive? The answer is revealed within the first 15 minutes of the film, but there's deeper mental reasons to Rake's recovery.

The Opening Of Extraction 2 Is Dedicated To Tyler Rake's Resurrection

Extraction 2 doesn't waste any time, picking up immediately after Rake's supposed death. His body washes up on the Jarkata shores, and he is immediately rescued by his handler Nik (Golshifteh Farahani). Nik spares no expense when it comes to Rake's recovery, paying to have him flown out to a top hospital in Dubai. Even before he's taken to said hospital, Rake's fellow mercenaries are working to keep him alive by stitching up his neck wound and pumping air through his lungs.

Even though Rake does survive, the movie takes a realistic approach to it. He's lying in a hospital bed for weeks. His pulse flitters in and out. Even when he does finally wake up, he goes through intense physical therapy. He also has to recuperate in a cabin out in the snowy mountains of Austria, taking care of chickens while watching Dancing With The Stars. In the same vein as John Wick and Daniel Craig's take on James Bond, Extraction 2 shows that Rake, for all his skill, is still human. He has limits, and he has to work to overcome them. Even when he gets back into action for his latest mission, he has to train, utilizing makeshift equipment to whip his body back into fighting shape.

Rake Is Fighting Mental Hurdles As Well As Physical Ones

But even though Rake manages to overcome physical hurdles, he still has the demons of his past to shake off. A large part of the first Extraction dealt with Rake struggling with survivor's guilt over the death of his young son, engaging in death-seeking stunts like diving off a cliff. In fact, it's heavily implied that he took the Jakarta mission hoping to die. Even though he pulls through, there's still lingering traces of guilt in his face — he feels like he should be dead. The current mission only hammers home his past sins: the woman he came to save, Ketevan (Tinatin Dalakishvili) is the sister of his ex-wife Mia (Olga Kurylenko). Rake ferociously fights to protect Mia as well as her children Sandro (Andro Japaridze) and Nina (Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili), literally brawling his way through prison in an expertly crafted one-take that's worth a Netflix subscription. Even when Sandro betrays them by calling in Zurab (Tornike Gogrichiani) the brother of Ketevan's husband Davit (Tornike Bziava), Rake still protects the boy, eventually killing Zurab inside a church.

When he's not dropping opponents left and right, Rake finally has the chance to make peace with Mia. It turns out that he had left for a mission while his son was dying of cancer, and he regrets that he never had the chance to say goodbye. Mia eventually forgives him after Zurab's death, telling him that their son sought to be brave like his father. This emotional core helps elevate Extraction 2 from being your standard meat-and-potatoes action film, showcasing that director Sam Hargrave and writer Joe Russo (who produced the film alongside his brother Anthony) want to make Rake as human as possible. It seems to be working, as like its predecessor Extraction 2 is smashing Netflix records and a third film is in the works.

Rake's Resurrection Was Due To The Success Of The First 'Extraction'

When all is said and done, Rake owes his life to the extraordinary response to the first Extraction film. "There was never, going into the first one, a plan for a second one," Hargave told Uproxx in an interview. "Once we got a little bit deeper in and started to get positive feedback and see the potential for this character, then we went back to pick up some additional things for story and character development." He also discussed the original ending for the first Extraction, revealing that Rake's death was intended to be permanent, but a rapturous reception from test audiences led to reshoots and a more ambiguous ending that set the stage for Extraction 2. Believe it or not, the prison escape was also born out of discussions for a sequel.

The Extraction films would hardly be the first set of films to be changed due to the audience's reception. After all, the first Blade film ended up the way it was after a poor test screening. But it also shows that in the right hands, any story can transcend its original intent and gain a foothold in pop culture. The end of Extraction 2 seems to suggest this, with Rake being approached by Idris Elba's mysterious Alcott for a new mission. A third Extraction film could continue to delve into Rake's psyche while also providing him with plenty of foes to dispatch. Also, the seeds have been planted for potential spinoff films — especially one centered around Nik, as Farahani once again proves she's the beating heart of the franchise.

