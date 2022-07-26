After wrapping filming back in April of this year, the Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction 2, the follow-up to the high-octane action film from 2020, now has a release window. The upcoming film is set to arrive on Netflix in 2023.

Based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Extraction saw Hemsworth play Tyler Rake, a former Australian special forces operator turned mercenary that is tasked with saving the son of a crime lord who is kidnapped. While he was able to save the boy, the ending seemed to be the end of Rake's life, though a trailer from last year's TUDUM event made it clear that he was going to fight another day in the sequel. Along with Hemsworth, the cast of the first film included the likes of Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour, though as of now we only know that Hemsworth is returning for the follow-up film. In an interview with Collider's Steven Weintraub in late June of this year, the film's writer Joe Russo spoke on how different the sequel is from the first film, saying that it "has a different color schematic. It's set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one. And that, to us, is an interesting way to approach serializing a story, is that it's more surprising and unexpected, and you're not going to get the exact same movie that you got the last time out."

While the finer details of the plot around Extraction 2 are still being kept under wraps we do know that there are some returning names to the sequel's production. Once again stepping behind the camera is Sam Hargrave, who made his feature film directorial debut with the first film and Joe Russo will once again pen the script. Joe and his brother Anthony Russo will also be producing the film through their AGBO production company. Hemsworth will also serve as a producer while also starring in the film.

Image via Netflix

This announcement comes shortly after the announcement that another Russo Brothers-produced film, the spy thriller The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, will also be receiving a sequel and spin-off film. Both films seem to be following the plan that the Russos have to expand both of these films into their own universes, with it previously being reported that the AGBO team aims to expand the Extraction franchise beyond just this upcoming sequel.

Extraction 2 is set to release in 2023. You can check out a short teaser for the upcoming sequel down below.