Chris Hemsworth isn't the only one who got to have fun on-screen in Extraction 2. Director Sam Hargrave may not be the one playing action hero Tyler Rake and getting set on fire for an epic 21-minute oner, but he managed to squeeze himself into the film much like he did in the original Extraction. Collider's Steve Weintraub managed to scope out the disguised stunt coordinator turned director in a scene and, during an interview, he had to ask how Hargrave's small role as a gravedigger came about.

Hargrave, in addition to his stunt work, has a history of acting. He's no megastar like Hemsworth, but he's managed to land small roles in Atomic Blonde, Birds of Prey, and MacGyver among other things. He's even popped up multiple times in Extraction 2 producers Anthony and Joe Russo's projects like Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Finding his spot for his own film was no easy feat, however. He often found himself too preoccupied to play a more extensive part like the marksman Gaetan in the original, but that didn't stop him from finding a scene that was easy enough for him to slide into while directing:

"Good eye! Basically, I was so busy with everything else that I just ran out of time. There were places where I was like, 'Oh, I could do that,' then I was like, 'Nope, too busy. I could do that… No, it’s too much.' This was actually an additional scene that we had written. We cut the movie together while we were working, and we were like, 'Oh, we need some more information, some more backstory on these villains. Let's do this scene.' That was actually a character, not for me to play, but that I kind of came up with, like, 'Well, what if while they're walking, you just see this ditch being dug, and we just walk right up to it and then the guy gets offed and falls in the ditch?' Kind of just very gangster, very mafia-esque."

Hargrave Tried His Best to Blend in With a Disguise

Hargrave may have joined the Extraction 2 cast which featured Hemsworth alongside Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili, but he's less keen on people recognizing him. While all eyes are turned toward the stunning action and Hemsworth embracing his status as a hero as he rescues a woman and her two children from a Georgian prison at the behest of the mysterious client, Hargrave tries his best to hide with the help of some dye and a wig. It wasn't enough to fool Weintraub, but the director was just glad to have a fun cameo that didn't add too much more to his very full plate:

"So I was like, 'Well, that's a pretty simple part. Hard to screw that one up. I'll just jump in the ditch and dig it.' Now, I tried because – you got me, you caught me there – Chris's guys put a wig on me, we dyed my beard, or at least put some more gray in it, but you still got me. So I didn't do that good of a job of hiding my identity."

