What do you get if you cross Thor Odinson with Heimdall, and throw in some R-rated violence set on Earth? Sounds like Extraction 2, the sequel to Extraction which brings back Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, and reunites the son of Odin with the all-seeing, all-hearing protector of the Bifrost in Idris Elba.

A very well-kept secret, Netflix revealed earlier this month that Elba would be making an appearance - even if only a cameo - alongside Hemsworth's Rake, who is back from the dead for this sequel. Elba plays The Man in the Suit, a suitably vague name for a man described as a "mysterious figure" who provides Rake's always-on-the-job mercenary for hire with a mission described as "irresistible and perhaps, impossible".

Speaking with Total Film, director Sam Hargrave expanded on the reasoning behind casting Elba in the role, reuniting with Hemsworth, and on a wider note, his desire to further expand the Extraction universe beyond just the brutally heroic deeds of Tyler Rake.

We were very interested in the potential of expanding the Extraction universe and also wanting to surround Tyler Rake with really charismatic and unique actors who challenge him in different ways. That character really does bring out a different side to Tyler Rake. He behaves differently in his presence compared to other characters’ presence. But that was just the character on paper. When you can embody that in someone as talented and charismatic as Idris Elba, then you've got a dynamite scenario. And putting those two on screen together, that chemistry is very palpable."

What Can We Expect from Extraction 2?

Extraction saw Rake enter the scene as an extraction specialist who would stop at nothing to complete his mission. Following the death of his child to leukaemia, he's got a soft core when it comes to the protection of children and a switch goes off in his head when they're under threat. The sequel promises more of the same brutally stylish action, along with a jaw-dropping "one shot" sequence set in a prison.

Originally planned as a 14-minute shot — as exclusively revealed by Collider in an interview with Joe and Anthony Russo — the final cut of the prison scene will exceed 20 minutes, as Hemsworth noted on social media with some excitement prior to the launch of the trailer for the film.

Alongside Hemsworth and Elba, the cast also features Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Adam Bessa (Mosul), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow), Tinatin Dalakishvili (The Undeclared War), Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili and Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick).

You can watch Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba go head-to-head for the first time since Avengers: Infinity War in Extraction 2, which hits Netflix globally on June 16.