Tyler Rake is back, and so is Collider with another early screening, this time for Joe and Anthony Russo’s Extraction 2, with Chris Hemsworth reprising the lead role. New York readers, we’re partnering up with Netflix to offer audiences a rare chance to see all the heart-pounding action on the big screen ahead of its streaming premiere on June 16, and we guarantee you won’t want to miss out.

Stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave returns to the director’s chair for this adrenaline-pumping sequel that puts viewers directly in the action. After Rake was clinically pronounced dead following the events of Extraction, this Australian mercenary fought his way back with a purpose. This time, a mysterious client requested him specifically, sending Tyler into the thick of a Georgian prison to rescue a woman and her two children from an abusive gangster. As with the first film, Extraction 2 doesn’t have to sacrifice layered storytelling for Hemsworth to punch his way through a prison yard full of guards while on fire – that’s just a bonus. The sequel is set up to reveal more of Rake’s past, hinting at a personal connection to the woman he’s tasked with rescuing

The Extraction series is based on the Ciudad graphic novel, with screenplays penned by Joe Russo, who co-authored the graphic novel with Ande Parks and his brother Anthony. As with their work on Marvel films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame, Extraction 2 pushes the limitations of cinematic action sequences, with helicopters landing on trains, a 21-minute oner, and innovative camera work that thrusts viewers into the sweat, blood, and explosions in a testament to how filmmaking is ever-evolving. The double-edged sword of getting features like this straight to streaming is that you miss out on the bone-shaking explosions, and seeing it all unfold 30 feet high, and that’s why Collider is thrilled to team up with Netflix to give fans a chance to experience it all together.

If you’re in the New York City area and have the means to join, the early screening will take place on Tuesday, June 13, at 4pm at the Paris Theater. Following the movie, Collider will host a Q&A with the director, Hargrave, and producer Anthony Russo.

Image via Netflix

How to Enter for Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets. Again, the screening will begin at 4pm, so please only ask for tickets if you can make the early start time. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to June 13, so keep an eye out!