‘Extraction 2’ Exclusive: Joe Russo Explains How Sequel Happened and Reveals What to Expect

Monday evening was big for fans of Chris Hemsworth‘s new action movie Extraction when we reported the Netflix and AGBO release was getting a sequel. Mere hours after we learned about Extraction 2, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub hopped on the phone with Joe Russo, who co-produced and wrote the first movie, to learn more.

Since news of Extraction 2 came pretty close on the heel of Collider’s discussion with Russo on whether a sequel or prequel to Extraction was likely, we wanted to ask the writer/co-producer once more when he knew a follow-up feature was likely. While Russo had previously alluded to conversations with Netflix about the possibility in our initial interview, his comments on Monday night indicated sequel discussions with the streaming giant have been more definite.

“I think there were preliminary conversations prior to release,” Russo began. “Everyone was very happy with the movie and very excited about it. There was good energy going into the release. And certainly the release cemented it. But yeah, it had been a conversation that’s been going on for a little over a month.”

From there, he revealed just how happy Netflix was with director Sam Hargrave‘s work on Extraction and just how enthusiastic they were for a sequel.

“Yeah, they said they were very happy with the film and excited about it. And they knew there was potential there for another story. And everyone was blown away by Sam’s execution on the film, so I think the numbers just reaffirmed what we all felt about the movie. And now we’re just going to go explore what potential story there could be moving forward with this character. With Anthony and I, everything we do is story based, we got to find the right story to tell to know that, ‘Yeah, we’re going to go make the film.'”

While the Russo brothers’ comments on whether Hargrave would be back for Extraction 2 weren’t necessarily definite (Per Russo: “I don’t think the sequel’s going to be filmed without Sam”), there was one thing which, at this stage, did seem a bit more fleshed out: What will the Extraction 2 story look like?

To this end, Russo also briefly discussed where he’s at with shaping the story for the second movie at this stage in the game. When asked what aspect of Extraction he’d like to carry over into the next movie, Russo shared, “Well I think what was compelling about our approach to this one — and has been informed by our time spent working on Marvel films and traveling the world — is hopefully gaining a deeper understanding of international markets and telling stories that explore them in the films [and] that are less ‘U.S.A.’ in the story. I think that that was very successful in this film and something that we would continue to do on a future movie in this franchise,” and continuing, “Certainly I’m going through that in my mind right now, what makes sense. There’s critical aspects of [Extraction] that you would want to carry over as part of the main tenets of a franchise. And location is a big part of that,” before later going on to say, “What I like is that there’s a fresh approach just in terms of the canvases are pretty wide open on it.”

On the subject of story, we also tried to nail down with Russo whether Extraction 2 will be a sequel or a prequel, especially given how Extraction ended. To this, Russo told us, “We’re not going to confirm or deny one way or the other, it’s early days. But we need to go on a deep dive and find out where the best next story lives.”

