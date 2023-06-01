Since audiences were first introduced to Chris Hemsworth’s butt-kicking mercenary Tyler Rake in 2020’s Extraction, they’ve been thirsting for more stories about the Australian good guy with a troubled and tragic past. Three years have passed since director Sam Hargrave made his directorial debut with the title, and soon, he’ll be reteaming with Hemsworth and Joe and Anthony Russo to push Rake’s adventures over the cliff in Extraction 2. Before it was revealed that the follow-up would serve as a sequel to the original film, the rumor mill was busy suggesting that it may instead tell the story of the rogue mercenary’s life before he lost it all and went on a suicide mission to save a young boy—especially after Hargrave and Russo suggested that it could be a prequel story. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Hargrave revealed the decisions that led him and screenplay writer Joe Russo to instead see Rake’s life progress.

For those who may need a bit of a refresher, the main backbone of Tyler Rake’s purpose and drive was that he tragically lost his son to leukemia—giving him a soft spot for helping children (kind of). By the end of Extraction, audiences would see how seriously Tyler took his job and how deeply his scars ran as he completed his mission to save the boy - seemingly sacrificing himself while doing so. As we now know, Tyler is alive and as well enough as he can be. But, as Hargrave says, keeping the secret of Tyler’s next move would be strongly pushed by Joe Russo “because he’s a smart businessman,” with Hargrave adding, “You don’t want to give too much away too early.”

Pushing the fandom off their trail, Hargrave admits that they were hoping to pull a bait and switch when it came to whether the film would be a prequel or sequel. At the end of the day, it came down to what story they thought would better serve Tyler and be more intriguing for the audience. “I don’t think you can [leave] an audience with that ending and then not go figure out what happened because that’s the question. Everyone’s like, “What? How? Who? When? How did that happen?” And so, we have to answer that question.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Win Free Tickets to Our Screening of 'Extraction 2' and Q&A With Anthony Russo and Director Sam Hargrave

Sure, there are plenty of celebrated prequels out there including Rogue One and Annabelle: Creation that better flesh out the other titles in their franchises but Hargrave knew that Extraction 2 wouldn’t hit the same way in prequel form. While diving into Rake’s past would’ve been an informative place to better understand the character, the original feature already painted a clear picture of why Rake had become the selfless yet traumatized and guilt-ridden fighter that we came to know him as. As Hargrave put it, “If we go backwards, now you’re rehashing the similar things of his past, right? It’s hard to get more emotionally fraught and higher stakes than your son dying of cancer, leukemia, right?” Noting that telling his story following his near-death experience would “be more powerful,” the creative team decided to give Rake another chance to save the day while still weaving his past into the mix.

What’s Extraction 2 About?

Hemsworth returns to action as Tyler Rake for the follow-up film which will pick up after the events of the first feature. Returning to his calling as black ops mercenary, Rake gets right back to work for another life-threatening mission. This time, he’ll be rescuing the entire family of a Georgian gangster from the prison where they’re being held—a scene that’s already promising to deliver triple the action of the last film.

Extraction 2 lands on Netflix on June 16. Check out the film's trailer below: