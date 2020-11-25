The production ball could get rolling on Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix action pic Extraction, soon. Directed by Sam Hargrave, written by Joe Russo, and starring Chris Hemsworth, Extraction proved to be a hit upon release back in April of this year. The movie marked a Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion between Hemsworth, Russo, and Hargrave. (Hargrave worked as a second-unit director and stuntman on Avengers: Endgame, which co-starred Hemsworth and was co-directed by Russo.) Extraction was adapted from the Ande Parks novel Ciudad and follows mercenary-for-hire Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) as he fights his way through a city in Bangladesh to get the son of a drug dealer to safety.

Less than a month after Extraction's release, a sequel was officially greenlit with Russo confirmed to write the script. At the time, Russo commented that "the deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience."

Russo later told Collider in an exclusive interview how the sequel came together before detailing how pleased Netflix was with Hargrave's work on the movie and the streamer's enthusiasm to get the ball rolling on said sequel. At the time, Russo shared, "I think there were preliminary conversations prior to release. Everyone was very happy with the movie and very excited about it. There was good energy going into the release. And certainly, the release cemented it. But yeah, it had been a conversation that's been going on for a little over a month."

Image via Netflix

Since that conversation with Russo back in early May, news on Extraction 2 has been practically non-existent. Russo broke that Extraction 2 news dry spell in a recent interview with Comicbook. while promoting Mosul, which Russo produced. During that conversation, the Extraction 2 writer revealed filming on the Netflix sequel is expected to start in 2021 and provided updates about what state the script is in currently: "Yeah we're still working on two. We're in the script phase right now but we're hoping to shoot that sometime next year. And then you know, say I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done."

Russo didn't share any details on the Extraction 2 plot, expected filming locations, or even what he's planning to do with Hemsworth's character after that cliffhanger ending. Looks like we'll just have to keep waiting for more details on Extraction 2 as this project develops.

Extraction is now available to stream on Netflix. For more, see what movies you should watch that are similar to Extraction that will tide you over until the sequel arrives.

