‘Extraction 2’: Joe Russo Signs on to Write Netflix Sequel

It’s been a little over a week since Chris Hemsworth‘s Netflix action feature Extraction debuted and already it has quickly become one of the buzziest titles on the platform. Hot on the heels of Extraction‘s success, screenwriter and co-producer Joe Russo has confirmed Extraction 2 is happening and he will be writing the script.

On Monday, Russo confirmed to Deadline he had closed the deal to write Extraction 2. It’s unclear if the script will serve as a sequel or prequel to Extraction. Both are definite options thanks to the mystery-filled ending of the first movie. As he confirmed to the outlet, “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be. We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Previously, Russo teased the possibility of an Extraction sequel or prequel while speaking with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub. When asked what the likelihood of a sequel or prequel was, Russo shared in part:

“Certainly, when you find an interesting character and an interesting world to explore with a great director, you’re going to want to continue to explore it. […] It would be exciting at hell to go back to work on a second film in that series. We’ve had the preliminary conversations. The question is: Does it all make sense? Can we find the right story to tell? Are we happy to go tell that? Does Sam want to tell that story? Does Chris want to tell that story? There’s still a lot of work to be done.”

It has not been confirmed if Hemsworth or director Sam Hargrave will return to star and direct, respectively. However, Deadline’s reports implies Russo is optimistic at least Hargrave will be back for me. As for Hemsworth, Russo told Deadline the current working plan is to write the script, show it to Hemsworth, and go from there. It likely won’t be tough getting Hemsworth to sign on considering he was profusely thanking fans over the weekend for helping the action pic rack up over 90 million views on Netflix and make it one of the most successful releases for the platform to date.

