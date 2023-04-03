Buckle up, Tyler Rake is back from the dead and he is ready for war. Three years after Chris Hemsworth ripped onto screens as the black ops mercenary, he is ready to do it all again in Extraction 2. In a new teaser for the action epic, audiences have been given a brief glimpse into Hemsworth's fighter counterpart on another deadly mission that sees him rescue the family of a merciless Georgian gangster.

The trailer opens with a girl looking terrified as she anxiously sits in a murky prison cell before Rake emerges from the darkness and tells her in his signature blunt fashion to "MOVE." In true Joe Russo and Anthony Russo style it's not long before things rapidly escalate with Rake embroiled in a full-fledged, grungy prison fight that sees him taking out one criminal at a time in a desperate bid to save the girl. Embracing his inner Thor, he then summons the skies or in this case a grenade as he converts his body into a human shield for his newly freed captive.

Naturally, nothing quite goes to plan when he is smacked over the head with a brick and plummets to the ground in the same way he does at the end of Extraction. It's then he gets flashbacks - not of his life - but of his first death and a voiceover is heard revealing that he was in fact declared "clinically dead" just nine months prior. For a moment, audiences are shown a glimpse of Rake in a hospital bed with a kiss being tenderly planted on his forehead and a fleeting shot of a child presumably his son. That vision appears to strike enough of a chord that he rises from the mud and immediately erupts into battering his enemies turning their weapons against them. However, in his fight for survival, he sees the girl picked up in the distance and pulled into a herd of people and out of his sight.

Extraction 2 Will Be Different From Its Predecessor

If anything is clear from the fresh teaser, Extraction 2 is undoubtedly set to put the pedal to the metal on the seamless action sequences. It also looks likely audiences will get a chance to peel back a few more layers on Rake's somewhat emotionally numb nature. Whilst the film promises a similar level of intensity as its counterpart, which saw him rescue Ovi the kidnapped son of a crime lord, this one is promised to be "very different" according to Joe Russo. "It's very different from 'Extraction 1', which we like," he previously told Collider. "It's its own movie in that regard. It has a different color schematic. It's set in a different part of the world. It has a different pace, a different tone than the first one."

Given that the film is an extension of the original, which was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, the Russo brothers, Fernando León González and Eric Skillman, it makes sense that some of the themes of sacrifice and survival will remain however there is a clear intent to move the story along from the producers. This makes particular sense as Extraction 2 has big boots to fill with its predecessor pulling in an astonishing 99 million households - a Netflix first.

Extraction 2 lands on Netflix on June 16. In the meantime, you can watch the new teaser below.