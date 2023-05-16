If there’s one thing we know we can expect from Extraction 2 is that the sequel will be as frantic as 2020’s Extraction at the very least. Now, however, Netflix decided to release a full trailer for the upcoming action flick that delves a little deeper into the story and the sort of action sequences we can get hyped up about. Once again, the movie will follow Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) on a rescue mission after almost getting killed in Bangladesh.

Extraction 2 Will Feature a 21-Minute One-Take Action Sequence

Once again, the ambitious one-take action sequence is teased in the trailer. Screenwriter and producer Joe Russo told Collider that the scene mirrors what we saw in the original movie, but its duration—21 minutes—isn’t longer just to outdo the previous one. Russo stated that he wasn’t timing it and that he just let it play in the editing room for as long as it felt necessary for the story. The first teaser showed a good portion of it, and considering that they are probably saving the best for when it’s time for us to press play, it’s pretty safe to say that it will be one of the movie’s highlights.

Extraction 2 has the difficult job of living up to fans' expectations after the first movie became a massive hit after its premiere. However, the duo of producing siblings Joe and Anthony Russo are known for delivering quality content even when expectations are through the roof, just like they did with Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. On top of that, director Sam Hargrave has an extensive background as a stunt performer which, much like Chad Stahelski in John Wick, allows him to have a vision that guarantees that we’ll certainly be entertained with the action sequences.

Aside from Hemsworth, the cast of Extraction 2 also features Golshifteh Farahani (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Adam Bessa (Mosul), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow), Tinatin Dalakishvili (The Undeclared War), Andro Jafaridze, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili and Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick). Here's what audiences can expect from the action flick:

After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.

Netflix premieres Extraction 2 on June 16. You can watch the new trailer below: