Chris Hemsworth does not need a magical hammer when it comes to performing his own stunts and Extraction 2 has tested his limits. In the new feature, he performed stunts with helicopter blades 15 feet away from him, for another sequence he performed with 400 extras in sub-zero temperature, learned over 2500 moves of choreography, and even got lit on fire. The Thor actor did not leave any stone unturned when it came to cementing his position as a real action star. In a new featurette cast and crew of Extraction 2 talk about the making of the new movie.

“This movie is exhilarating. It was nerve-wracking, with a huge amount of action. It’s been quite a journey,” says Hemsworth, adding, “I remember saying the first film was the most intense action film I’ve done. This time around it was even more intense.” The original feature set in Bangladesh saw Tyler Rake saving a boy from his kidnappers and even giving up his life to do so, till he was brought back for the upcoming feature.

Bringing Tyler back to life works as the trailer sets the theme that he needs to figure out why he fought his way back. His emotional arc is clear, and it’s topped with another action pack feature, “Extraction 2 is a bigger, crazier, epic extravaganza with car chases, you got high falls, fistfights,” tells returning director Sam Hargrave. Further elaborating on the action sequences he said: "He’s doing stunt sequences that go on for many beats. He’s willing to put himself out there, both emotionally and physically with the good in the film."

The Epic 21-Minute Runner in Extraction 2

Adds, Hemsworth, “Sam’s a real storyteller. His knowledge of action, stunts, and how to tell a story within it, is impressive. It’s a perfect collaboration.” Just like John Wick helmer Chad Sathelski, Hargrave is a stuntman turned director, and it reflects in his perfectly crafted action sequences and scenes. “With this movie, we’re going to come out with an oner sequence that’s over 20 minutes long, where we have real helicopters landing on rooftop of moving trains.” Fans got the first glimpse of the said runner in the trailer of the movie, “That sequence was one of the toughest,” says Hemsworth.

Tyler Rake returns in Extraction 2 on June 16. You can check out the featurette below: