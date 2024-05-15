The Big Picture Chris Hemsworth confirms a third Extraction film is in the works.

There’s been a lot of questions and buzz surrounding what will ultimately become the third installment in the Extraction franchise. It’s been one of the biggest pieces of chatter among action and Chris Hemsworth fans since the Thor star and film series director, Sam Hargrave, revealed that Tyler Rake would rise once again for more butt-kicking heroism. Back in November, we spoke with Netflix’s Film Chief, Scott Stuber, who teased a production that would follow up on the same “emotional and complex” themes that ran through the second movie, while writer and producer Joe Russo recently gave a similar update. And now, Hemsworth has spoken.

During a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub during a promo tour for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Hemsworth revealed that the wheels were turning on the third title in the Extraction franchise, pen was being put to paper, and the cast and crew were gearing up to take on a brand-new adventure.

“We’re in the middle of sort of writing, prepping, getting it ready. I don’t know when we’re gonna start, but it’s in the works.”

Chris Hemsworth Shared Some Wild ‘Extraction’ Stories With Anya Taylor-Joy

Like we presume most actors end up doing in between shots, Hemsworth and his Furiosa co-star, Anya Taylor-Joy, swapped stories from projects of days gone by. Taylor-Joy brought up one of those moments during the pair’s interview with Collider, reminiscing,

“By the way, we were on set, and we were talking about whatever massive set piece we’ve just done, and [Hemsworth] goes, ‘Yeah, I remember this one time when I was on top of a train, and this helicopter…’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about? This is madness.’ ”

But the story didn’t stop there as Weintraub tossed in the fun (and utterly terrifying) fact that Hargrave almost met his demise after being “blown off the train” in question. Shedding light on two more incidents that could have spelled the end of Hargrave’s life, Hemsworth added,

“Yeah, he was also strapped to the front of the car that crashed into another car… And his leg got caught in between the wheel hub thing. Miraculously, he didn’t get his leg smashed. Anyway, yeah, There’s a few of those stories.”

You can check out Collider’s full interview with Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy above. Tickets for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga are now on sale and the film arrives in cinemas on May 24. As for Extraction, the first two movies are available to stream on Netflix.

