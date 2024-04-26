The Big Picture Joe Russo says Extraction 3, continuing the emotionally charged story of mercenary Tyler Rake, is in development.

The Russo brothers, who directed Avengers: Endgame plan to focus on original storytelling post-Marvel.

Details about Extraction 3, including the trailer and release date, are still under wraps, but the first two films are available on Netflix.

Since exiting the MCU with the successful conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo has been busy with several noteworthy projects, one of which is the Extraction franchise. The action thriller film based on Ande Parks' graphic novel, Ciudad, has two installments so far, but Joe confirms via GamesRadar+ that Extraction 3 is currently in development.

The first two installments of the Netflix movie, directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Russo, stars Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa. Hemsworth plays the lead character, Tyler Rake, a former Australian SASR operator turned black ops mercenary. Extraction was released on Netflix in April 2020 while its sequel premiered in September 2021.

Three installments of the franchise have previously been revealed to be in the works at Netflix and Russo confirms development is in progress with the director already on board and Hemsworth set to reprise his role, saying:

"Yeah, we're developing it at the moment, figuring out Chris's schedule. Sam Hargrave is back directing. It's an interesting franchise because he's a very emotionally wounded character, so there's good storytelling there, I think, in respect to his backstory, and, you know, his relationship to violence is one that's built around self-loathing and guilt. And so, it adds a lot of texture, I think, which allows us to tell more stories about him."

Russo Is Focusing On Original Storytelling Post-Marvel

Although it was previously unclear whether Joe would return as a screenwriter for the upcoming Extraction 3, he has assured fans that he will be back while the production schedule will be arranged once everyone's calendar has been worked out. Meanwhile, he and his brother, Anthony, jointly called the Russo brothers, have interesting post-Marvel plans. They intend to build their own Star Wars by prioritizing "original storytelling and new ideas."

As Russo puts it, "The intention is that we want to build our own Star Wars. For us, it's all about the focus on original storytelling and new ideas. If anything, there's been too much. I mean, I think you could argue we're in a rut of repetitive storytelling and potential franchise abuse. So, at a certain point, I think the audience is craving new ideas and new stories. And that's where all of our focus is going post-Marvel."

The brothers are widely known for directing four films in the MCU, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. They are set to produce Disney's live-action adaptation of Hercules which will be directed by Guy Ritchie.

Not many details about Extraction 3, including its trailer and release date, have been made public yet, but the first two are available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

