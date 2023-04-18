Among their many writing and directing roles, Anthony and Joe Russo also serve as producers on many projects through their production banner AGBO. One of these projects is Extraction 2, the high-octane action sequel starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Sam Hargrave which is set to explode onto Netflix in just a few months on June 16, 2023. While the film is still a few months away, that doesn't mean ideas for a potential sequel aren't already being put together. Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the chance to catch up with the Russo Brothers in London, England at the world premiere for fellow AGBO series Citadel and asked if another film is already being planned, and while Joe didn't say it was being developed now, he didn't rule out the potential for another follow-up.

Weintraub posed the question if there was a possibility of a second sequel or potential prequel could be next for the Netflix action franchise, to which Joe, who also serves as a writer on the film, mentioned a few surprises that could lead to more stories in this world. "I mean, you never want to anticipate the audience's response, but there's certainly room for an Extraction 3. There are some surprises in Extraction 2 that could open up the world of Extraction, on top of which, I think Sam Hargrave did an incredible job with this film, and I think that he has topped the first one."

The first Extraction film was released on Netflix on April 24, 2020, and it wasn't long after in May 2020 that it was confirmed that Joe Russo had signed with Netflix to write a sequel. The first look of the sequel premiered a little over a year later at Netflix's TUDUM presentation in September 2021. If we were to go off of history, we could expect possible news of a third film to arrive shortly after the release of Extraction 2, but as Russo said, it will be up to the audience's reaction to the film if the story of Tyler Rake continues.

Based on Ande Parks' graphic novel Ciudad from 2014, Extraction tells the story of Tyler Rake, a former Australian special forces operator turned mercenary that is tasked with saving the son of a crime lord who is kidnapped. The new film picks up after Rake survives his apparent death at the end of the first film and sees Rake trading out the warm setting of the first film for a much colder one as he is tasked with breaking into a high-security prison to save the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster. Joining Hemsworth on the cast is Golshifteh Farahani, who will be returning to the film to once again play as Nik Kha from the first film along with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring. Hemsworth will also serve as a producer on the film along with the Russo Brothers as will the film's director, Hargrave. Other producers include Mike Larocca, Angela Otstot, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. The executive producers of the project are Benjamin Grayson, Steve Scavelli, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, and Jake Aust.

Extraction 2 is set to arrive on Netflix on June 16. Check out the trailer for the upcoming film as well as read its official synopsis down below.