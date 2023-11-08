The Big Picture Extraction 3 is still in development, but Netflix understands the importance of not rushing the creative process.

The success of Extraction 2 can be attributed to its attention to detail and the careful handling of Tyler Rake's "resurrection."

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has caused the Extraction team to lose momentum.

Earlier this year, during the Netflix fan event TUDUM, Extraction 2 star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave took the stage to announce that Extraction 3 was already in development. However, a lot has happened since then—including a SAG-AFTRA strike that is still ongoing. So what’s the status of the threequel? In an interview with Collider, Netflix's Head of Film Scott Stuber provided an important—and exciting—update on the franchise.

During the grand reopening of the American Cinematheque at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, Stuber told Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub that, as excited as Netflix and the horde of fans are for another Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) adventure, they understand that you can’t rush the creative process. And now, with Idris Elba (Hijack) in tow, fans’ expectations will be at an all-time high:

“You know, you've got to find the right thing. I think the second one was so good because it was emotional and complex. It kind of reminds me of when I worked on the Bourne movies. Tony Gilroy did such a good job on the second one of making it emotional and making that kind of activate around Franka [Potente’s] death. So, this one had the same kind of familial background around Chris [Hemsworth’s] motivation. Getting Idris [Elba] into the franchise was an interesting way to kind of evolve it. So we're waiting on the script and working hard, but aspiration would be great to get it back. I mean, what those guys have done has been really great in that franchise.”

This Is How 'Extraction 2' Won Fans All Over Again

Image via Netflix

Extraction 2 also did the impossible and managed to sell to viewers on the “resurrection” of Tyler Rake after his brutal ending in the original movie. The trick was to do it carefully: the sequel spends the better part of its initial 20 minutes showing that the protagonist suffered terrible consequences and had to work hard in order to get back into action. This kind of attention to detail is certainly one of the elements that sets the Extraction franchise apart from other action movies.

Last but not least, Stuber admitted that the Extraction team “lost some momentum” due to the ongoing strike, and this is part of the reason why Extraction 3 hasn’t been officially put on the Netflix schedule. He revealed that the hope is that, as soon as actors manage to reach a deal for fair compensation, it’ll be time to finally get “Back to what everybody does best, which is storytelling.”

You can stream Extraction and Extraction 2 on Netflix now.

Extraction 2 Release Date June 16, 2023 Director Sam Hargrave Cast Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Sinead Phelps Rating R Runtime 122 minutes Main Genre Action Genres Action, Thriller

