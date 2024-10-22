Fans of the Extraction franchise are gonna get more Tyler Rake sooner rather than later, as Joe and Anthony Russo just dropped some exciting news about the third installment of the action-packed series. During an exclusive interview talking about The Electric State in the Collider Studio with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at New York Comic Con, the Russo brothers confirmed that Extraction 3 is officially moving forward, with some major developments already underway. The film, which will once again star Aussie action hero Chris Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake, is set to carry on the legacy of the first two bone-crunchingly violent installments and continue the story. When asked about the current state of Extraction 3, Joe Russo shared that the production of the film was set to begin in 2025:

"We're in the middle of working on that story right now. Hard at work. We're hoping to go into production on it next year." He further confirmed the timeline, adding, "It's definitely filming next year. I'm just being cagey because it's more fun."

It's hugely exciting news for fans who have eagerly anticipated the next chapter following the success of Extraction 2, which premiered in June 2023 and was praised for its adrenaline-pumping action sequences and deeper character development from the first outing. The Extraction franchise has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits, and the Russo Brothers, along with director Sam Hargrave, are determined to up the ante with the third film after some of the most impressive action scenes captured on film, including an epic and lengthy one-shot scene inside a prison.

Will Idris Elba Return for 'Extraction 3'?

One of the standout moments in Extraction 2 was the introduction of Idris Elba’s mysterious character, who works for a powerful, unseen boss. Fans have been speculating about who Elba’s employer might be, and Weintraub couldn’t resist asking the Russos if they’ve cracked that mystery for Extraction 3, to which Joe Russo slyly hinted:

“Yes, we know who that character is. It was built that way. If you like that relationship between Idris and Chris [Hemsworth], you're gonna enjoy Extraction 3."

While plot details are still under wraps, the Russos made it clear that Extraction 3 will continue to deliver the high-octane action sequences that fans have come to expect, but that Tyler Rake's own emotional depth and growth would continue to be explored as well, in a previous interview, stating that “It’s an interesting franchise because [Tyler Rake] is a very emotionally wounded character, so there's good storytelling there. His relationship to violence is built around self-loathing and guilt, which adds a lot of texture.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Extraction 3. The first two are available to stream on Netflix.

