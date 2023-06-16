Within weeks of its release on Netflix in 2020, Sam Hargrave's directorial debut Extraction, which has a sequel out today, became one of the most streamed original films on the platform up until then. Written by Joe Russo, based on a 2014 graphic novel, the action thriller features a frequent collaborator of the Russo Brothers, Chris Hemsworth, as an Australian black ops mercenary who takes up the near-impossible task of rescuing the son of an Indian drug lord from the claws of a vicious rival operating from Dhaka in Bangladesh. With the majority of the action taking place on the crowded and chaotic streets of Dhaka, Hemsworth's Tyler Rake finds himself in deep trouble when the extraction attempt goes haywire, leaving him and his package, Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), at the mercy of Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli), a Bangladeshi drug lord who turns the city into a warzone for the recapture of his Indian rival's son. But despite the thrilling action and compelling performances of the cast, Extraction did not impress Bangladeshi fans unable to ignore the vilification of their capital city.

The largest city in Bangladesh and the cultural, political, and economic hub of Bangladesh, Dhaka is turned into a war zone in the film as the antagonist, Asif, devotes all his resources, including the local law enforcement agency, to the hunt for Tyler Rake. In establishing the ruthlessness of the forces against which Tyler must emerge victorious, Extraction ends up depicting a picture of Dhaka that's chaotic and depressing, to say the least. Moreover, the fact that much of the film was not even shot in Dhaka, with Ahmedabad in India and Ban Pong in Ahmedabad serving as major locations for filming, possibly aggravated the concerns fans may have had with the problematic depiction of the Southeast Asian city. The treatment of the setting makes it harder to ignore the white savior undertones of the film in a world where the entertainment industry is more globalized than ever before.

Why Is 'Extraction' Problematic?

To start with, as an action movie, Extraction does a decent job of establishing the stakes in case Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake decides to accept the assignment coming his way. It's made clear that an entire army would be waiting for him in the event he chooses to travel to Dhaka to rescue Ovi. But for a man who hasn't got much to lose, especially after the death of his son (revealed much later in the film), Tyler grabs the opportunity without blinking an eye, and he's quickly transported to the streets of Dhaka sprawling with humans and physically powered rickshaws, a popular mode of transport in South-East Asia.

The film also establishes the rule of the land soon after when Tyler comes across a small kid holding a gun at him amidst his rescue attempt. At this moment, it becomes hard to ignore the disbelief in Tyler's expression as he snatches the gun off the kid. Moreover, it's established that crime in Dhaka even touches the lives of kids on the streets. Asif's introduction scene witnesses his henchman throwing a young kid off the roof just to seek a confession from the other young bystanders who stole money from Asif. It's almost as if Tyler's benevolence towards kids is contrasted by Asif's ruthlessness who demands another young lad in the group, Farhad, to cut off his two fingers.

What Does 'Extraction' Get Wrong About Bangladesh?

Extraction's attempt at portraying Dhaka as a city with rampant corruption and lawlessness, to the extent that the entire city is turned into a war zone by Asif, might be the most problematic aspect of the film. On the payroll of Asif, Dhaka Metropolitan Police chase Tyler and Ovi as they failingly attempt to flee the city. The head of the local police department, Colonel Rashid, serves as an obedient henchman to the local drug lord, even donning the role of a sniper assassin near the climax of the film. Considering the size and population of Dhaka, it also becomes difficult to understand how Colonel Rashid, on the command of Asif, manages to establish a blockade around the entire city to prevent Tyler from escaping. Moreover, the idea of local enforcement agents racing toward their death to protect the interests of a local drug lord seems closer to a skewed Western perception of how the law works in Asian cities.

The way Dhaka is perceived through Extraction is not the only problem. A few creative liberties may have been allowed had the makers taken efforts to stick to the cultural nuances of Bangladesh. Most fans quickly noticed the inaccuracy in the Bangladeshi spoken by characters, who are played by Indian actors. Fans familiar with the language noticed how the Bangladeshi was more closer to the Indian way of speaking. In another scene, a Hindi-language song from the Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is heard in the background. While Bollywood songs remain popular throughout the world, 98% of residents in Dhaka speak Bengali, not Hindi. Lastly, the discrepancies in the costumes worn by characters, including the uniforms of the law enforcement agents, expose the lack of research put into the film. For a movie not suffering from a lack of resources, Extraction did not produce the most accurate image of its setting. In sticking to a highly-fictionalized version of its setting, the film seems to have lost a great opportunity of introducing a world rarely captured before on camera.

Within days of its release and on account of its soaring popularity, Chris Hemsworth's successful action thriller attracted a fair deal of criticism for its depiction of Bangladesh as a country where everything is fair game. The success of the film becomes all the more critical from this perspective as ill-formed perceptions about the country can be a natural consequence in this scenario, not to forget how Hollywood is mainly responsible for the popular perception of countries such as Mexico. From the yellow tint to the absolute state of lawlessness to its white savior theme, Extraction has much going against it, once the amusement around the action fades away. Beyond its potential commercial success, Extraction 2 has a great opportunity of showing that lessons have been taken from the mistakes of its predecessor, especially if it aims to stand apart in a crowded genre.