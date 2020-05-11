‘Extraction’ Director Sam Hargrave Reveals David Harbour and Chris Hemsworth’s Characters Backstories

Extraction spoilers below and in video.

Shortly after Extraction started streaming on Netflix, I posted some of my in-depth spoiler-heavy interview with director Sam Hargrave. During the extended conversation (which you can watch here), he revealed how they reached the ambitious ending in which audiences could decide the fate of Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) for themselves, how the original script had Tyler definitively dying, why the movie began with Hemsworth on the bridge instead of the way the film originally started, how they crafted all the insane action sequences, and a lot more.

For today’s installment with Hargrave, I’ve got him explaining how they ended up casting David Harbour, Netflix’s reaction to the casting, how they crafted the fight between Harbour and Hemsworth and how it’s the only time Hemsworth’s character loses a fight in the film, and how an Extraction sequel might be a prequel. In addition, Hargrave reveals the backstories of Harbour and Hemsworth’s characters, explaining how they trained together and they had similar skills but wound up going in different directions.

Check out what he had to say in the player below and further down the page is a list of extraction what we talked about with a few links to some of our other Extraction content.

Sam Hargrave:

How they cast David Harbour.

How they crafted the fight between Harbour and Hemsworth and how it’s the only time Hemsworth’s character loses a fight in the film.

Has he talked with Harbour and Hemsworth about making an Extraction prequel?

