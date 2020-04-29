‘Extraction’ Director Sam Hargrave on How They Designed the 12-Minute Oner Car Chase

While you probably don’t know Sam Hargrave’s name, you have definitely seen his work. That’s because he was the second unit director on Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which means he was an integral part in shaping the action sequences you loved. After working with David Leitch and the Russo brothers on those films, and spending fifteen years doing stunts and coordinating stunts on numerous other films and TV shows, he was given the chance to make his feature directorial debut on action thriller Extraction for Netflix and AGBO – which stars Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary-for-hire who signs on to rescue the son of an international drug lord.

With the film now streaming on Netflix, I recently landed an extended interview with Hargrave on Skype. During the wide-ranging conversation he talked about what he learned working with the Russo brothers on their Marvel movies, which sequences Marvel fans would be surprised to learn he directed (one was a death scene), the challenges of filming on location when thousands of people are watching you film, crafting the incredible twelve minute action scene as a long oner (meaning it never cuts), how he worked with Netflix on the level of violence in the film, deleted scenes, his first cut, and so much more.

If you want to know how Extraction was made and hear the director tell some great stories, you’ll really enjoy watching what Hargrave had to say. Check it out in the player below and further down the page is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Finally, I think Hargrave did a great job with the movie and if you’re into action movies, I definitely suggest checking out Extraction as soon as you have the time.

–

Sam Hargrave:

Does he remember the first time he worked with David Leitch?

What was it like working with the Russo brothers on the Captain America and Avengers movies?

How they designed the fight scenes on the Marvel movies.

What would fans be surprised to learn that he filmed on the Avengers movies?

How he filmed the Cap versus Cap fight and the death scene of Nebula.

How being on the Avengers films helped him as a director on Extraction.

Did Netflix ever push back on the violence in the action sequences?

Why did they change the title from Dhaka to Extraction?

How hard was it to make this film on location?

How you can see real people watching them film the action in the background.

How long was his first cut compared to the finish film?

What was the last thing he cut out before they pictured locked and why.

Deleted scenes talk.

How were the action scenes scripted on the page?

How he came up with the long oner for the car chase which lasts twelve minutes.

What was his reaction after watching John Wick 3 and the dogs?

Does he know what he is doing next?

For more on Extraction, you can click here for our previous coverage.