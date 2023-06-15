Extraction became one of Netflix's biggest original films and with good reason. It boasted brutal, bloody action courtesy of director Sam Hargrave. It had serious star power in front of the camera with Chris Hemsworth as the lead and behind the camera with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame, as producers. (In fact, the Russo brothers even helped develop the story for Ciudad, the graphic novel the film was based on.) While the streamer has poured some serious cash into securing big-name stars and talent for its original projects, very rarely does it see return on interest. While there are plenty of factors for Extraction's success, the biggest draw of the film has to be Golshifteh Farahani's performance as mercenary Nik Khan. Though she only has a handful of scenes within the film, Farahani steals each and every one of them. She also manages to be just as compelling, if not more so, than Hemsworth's Tyler Rake.

RELATED: This Is Why ‘Extraction 2’ Is a Sequel, Not a Prequel

Golshifteh Farahani and Chris Hemsworth Have Great Chemistry in 'Extraction'

Image via Netflix

Nik first appears with a mission for Rake: locate and rescue Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) from the clutches of a drug lord; hence the titular "extraction." But Ovi also happens to be the son of a powerful drug lord himself, who's able to shut down the city of Dhaka with a single word. While most of Extraction's runtime is focused on Rake and Ovi's attempts to escape Dhaka — including a sequence in which Hemsworth gets into a street fight with literal children — as well as their slow bond over the time they're forced to fight for their lives, Nik plays a recurring role throughout.

Nik and Rake share a mere handful of scenes together, and they provide the film with some of its more emotional moments. Rake has been suffering from the tragic loss of his son — it's even implied that he might be considering suicide. Khan sees right through it. "You're hoping if you spin the chamber enough times, you'll catch a bullet," she says, her gaze never leaving his face. It's a very heavy moment, and both Farahani and Hemsworth sell it, especially Farahani, who manages to say so much with just a single look. Having been through the horrors of war, Nik understands where Rake is coming from and is trying to steer him off a self-destructive path. There's also the hint that she's been through a similar experience — did she lose a loved one? What has she been through?

Golshifteh Farahani Is Crucial to 'Extraction's Biggest Fight Scene

Image via Netflix

Farahani doesn't just provide Extraction with emotional heft. She also participates in its biggest action scene, as Nik and other mercenaries arrive to back Rake's escape from Dhaka. Rake and Ovi have been pinned down by a helicopter that is peppering the bridge with semi-automatic machine gun fire that shreds metal, concrete, and flesh. To put it bluntly, it doesn't look like the duo will be getting off the bridge in one piece.

That is, until Nik shows up with reinforcements. She races up with a rocket launcher while the other mercenaries provide covering fire, then takes out the helicopter with a well-placed shot. Much has been made of the lengthy one-take shot that Hargrave inserts into the middle of the film, but this sequence is just as impressive. It gives Farahani a crowning badass moment, and it helps turn the tide when all seems lost. Most action films are built on such moments — they provide a necessary jolt of adrenaline as well as a spot of hope. Who could forget Neo's first use of "bullet time" in The Matrix, or Dutch turning the tables on the Yautja in Predator? Extraction's rocket launcher moment definitely falls into that category. It also defies common action tropes. Too often in action films, female characters are usually either sidelined or kidnapped by the third act, even if they manage to showcase skills on par with their male counterparts. Farahani defies this convention in glorious fashion, helping elevate Extraction from being a boilerplate action thriller.

Golshifteh Farahani Proves She Can Carry Her Own 'Extraction' Spinoff

Farahani's best moment comes toward the end of the film, where she confronts Ovi's kidnapper Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli) at a fancy gala. Clad in a stunning cocktail gown, she walks up to him in a restroom, draws a pistol, and shoots him through the head. The shocking twist as well as the sheer efficiency of the moment begs for a series of films centered around her character. Those films may happen, according to Joe Russo. He told Collider, "I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters." Given Nik's history with Rake, it's entirely possible that a prequel centered around their relationship or her past could be in the works. How did they meet? Has she suffered a similar tragedy or loss of a loved one? The answers to those questions could easily carry an entire film; it also doesn't hurt that Nik is perhaps the most interesting character in Extraction apart from Rake himself.

Farahani will also appear in Extraction 2, which will once again see Rake utilizing his particular set of skills to save the family of a German gangster from prison. Most of the elements from the first film, including Rake delivering brutal beatdowns and bonding with a young child, have been present in the trailers. But there's also the added wrinkle of his near-death in the first film, as well as Nik tagging along for the ride. Hopefully the film continues the trend of fleshing out her character while also letting her have some badass moments. That is perhaps the most promising element of Extraction 2, Idris Elba cameos notwithstanding.

Extraction 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on June 16.