‘Extraction’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Sees Director Sam Hargrave Saying “F*ck Safety”

Probably the third most exciting part of Netflix’s Extraction—behind 1) The part where the character Tyler Rake kills someone with a literal rake, and 2) The part where Chris Hemsworth beats the shit out of a gang of children—is the 12-minute centerpiece action scene designed by director Sam Hargrave to look like one continuous shot. A new behind-the-curtain video posted by Netflix gives you an idea of the lengths taken to get the scene just right, and by that I mean they strapped Hargrave to a car using scotch tape, one hand, and a hefty dose of optimism.

Extraction stars Hemsworth as the aforementioned Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son, Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) from the city of Dhaka. The wild oner sees Rake and Ovi navigating the entire city pursued by law enforcement and rival criminals, crashing from building to street and back again, pausing briefly for a massive knife fight.

Check out the video below. For more on Extraction, here is Joe Russo and Sam Hargrave telling us about the possibility of a sequel. (Or prequel!)

this behind the scenes footage from extraction makes me want to duct tape myself to a car with a camera pic.twitter.com/KTO0aohDUo — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 27, 2020

Here is the official synopsis for Extraction: