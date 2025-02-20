It's time for some more extracting, as an eight-episode television series offshoot based on the smash-hit streaming sensation Extraction, and its sequel, has been greenlit at Netflix, as per a report at Variety. Omar Sy is set to lead the universe expansion, having already worked with Netflix successfully on the hit French thriller series Lupin. Sy is also widely known for his work in Intouchables, Jurassic World, Chocolat, The Killer, and The Takedown. The official logline for the series states:

“Set in the high-octane world of ‘Extraction,’ this action thriller follows a mercenary (Sy) as he navigates a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya. Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, the series delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, each facing trauma, betrayal, and life-or-death choices.”

Who Else Is Involved in the 'Extraction' Series?

Image via Universal

The Extraction film series, starring Chris Hemsworth, debuted on Netflix in 2020 and proved a huge pandemic distraction hit, with a sequel following in 2023. Now, the franchise is set to grow under the creative leadership of the highly experienced Glen Mazzara, who will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Chris Castaldi will executive produce for AGBO, alongside Sam Hargrave, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. The Russo brothers have been very involved with the franchise, with Joe Russo having written both Extraction screenplays, while Hargrave directed both installments.

“I’m a very lucky man,” Mazzara said. “Omar is a huge talent. Joe, Anthony, and Angela have welcomed me into the AGBO family. The team at Netflix is truly the best I’ve ever worked with. Very lucky indeed.” Netflix’s Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, teased that the show will bring even more adrenaline-fueled action:

"Audiences are in for a thrill as we delve deeper into the Extraction universe. With Omar Sy leading the charge, our collaboration with the Russos, alongside Glen Mazzara, fans can expect even more of the high-octane adventures they love from the Extraction franchise."

Beyond Extraction, AGBO has been a major player in Netflix’s action-heavy lineup, having produced The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, and the upcoming The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. Mazzara also has experience as the showrunner for The Walking Dead during its pivotal second and third seasons and has also worked on shows like The Shield, Damien, The Rookie, and Beacon 23.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Extraction and check out the previous two films on Netflix.