Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Hulu series, Extraordinary.

The new Emma Moran created comedy, Extraordinary just dropped on Hulu on January 25, and it is one of the most original, clever, bordering on crass, uproarious shows that the streamer has released in recent memory. Its premise is brilliant in its simplicity, following the hum-drum life of main character Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who is struggling to find purpose in a world where everyone is granted a different kind of power around the age of 18, and she has yet to receive hers at 25. It leaves her longing for meaning and feeling inferior to her peers who have a vast array of hilarious and unique powers. It's a world in whereby the prevalence of superpowers makes them ordinary and in turn, renders Jen's lack of a having power extraordinary. She is so desperate to attain her power that she seeks professional help from a company that helps people who are struggling to find their gift head in the right direction. Her pals and flatmates, Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Kash (Bilal Hasna) are also determined to help her discover her power. Here are some of the powers shown in Extraordinary.

Everyone Has a Power

Image via Hulu

The show's open captures Jen as she's walking through the city streets of London. As she makes her way around, we see several people flying and darting around overhead. There is also a man who conjures a small flame from his hand to light a woman's cigarette. When Jen reaches a street corner, a passing bus splashes water in the direction of a businessman in a nice suit who uses psychokinesis to redirect the splash onto Jen as he stays completely dry. Later, Carrie and Kash are mugged by a man with the power of invisibility.

Carrie makes a living offering her medium skills to people who wish to communicate with dead relatives, friends, business associates, or anyone else for that matter for a fee, of course. As the three friends sit around in Jen's flat shooting the breeze, she uses her ability to summon Adolph Hitler. Jen and Kash are amused as they start to berate the spirit of the evil German leader telling him how all the things he was against, like interracial relationships, are now completely acceptable. Jen then attacks his intelligence by commenting on his inept strategy of invading Russia in the dead of winter referring to the Nazi's death knell at the Battle of Stalingrad in 1943. Meanwhile, Carrie's boyfriend and Jen's flatmate, Kash has the ability to go back in time and alter the course of events. This one seems a little dangerous given Kash's sort of scattered and carefree attitude.

Powers Don't Come Without Struggles

Image via Hulu

Later, Jen arrives at her mother's house for her younger sister Andy's (Safia Oakley-Green) 18th birthday party. Everyone is having a good time as they are eagerly awaiting to discover what Andy's power will be. She blows out the candles and nothing happens at first, and Jen doesn't feel quite as bad being powerless herself. But within less than a minute, Andy rips the refrigerator door off its hinges displaying super strength. The crowd cheers, much to the chagrin of the still powerless, Jen. Andy later uses her super strength to free a trapped Jen from the trunk of a car (after yet another failed attempt by her friends to awaken her power).

Apparently, if your of a certain age, no matter what world you live in or power you have, you still have trouble harnessing the perpetually changing technologies of the modern world. Jen's mom, Mary (Siobhan McSweeney) has the power to control technology, but can't seem to get the hang of changing channels on the TV using the movement of her hands. She also struggles to apply her gift as it applies to figuring out all the features of her own cell phone.

When Jen's cat (Jizzlord) transforms into a fully grown man while she is changing her clothes, she mistakenly believes that her power resides within her exposed breasts. That notion is quickly dispelled after she flashes a dog on the street and the pooch just sits and stares at her. It turns out that Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) has unknowingly been a cat for three years and awakens as if he's been in a coma. The group adopts Jizzlord, and he becomes a part of the clique. We told you the show was crass, didn't we?

Kash Forms a Vigilante Group

Image via Hulu

Kash has a half-baked idea of starting his own rag-tag group of crime-fighting heroes, so he conducts a series of interviews with people who possess some unusual powers. The scene includes takes with a parade of misfits who want to use their various powers to be a part of Kash's outfit. Some of the powers brought to the table include super speed, a human magnet, a man who can pass through solid objects, a guy who can turn any object into a PDF file (what?), a man who can summon animals, and then there's another man whose power is so incredibly scatological, that we can't write it here. You'll just have to watch to find out what it is (spoiler alert: he makes the cut to be on Kash's inept super crew)

Best Cameo Powers

Image via Hulu

In Episode 2, "Magic Bullets," Jen notices the ominous music as she walks into a dental office for a procedure. She asks the dentist if she can hear it, too. The dentist informs her that she has the power of providing her own background theme music. This is a master stroke and a character that may have been under-utilized. The same goes for the veterinarian in Episode 4 entitled, "Pet Project" who can read the minds of the animals under his care. The dyspeptic turtle and terrified-of-being neutered dog are outstanding. Another memorable power resides within Jen's blind date in Episode 1, entitled, "Have Nots" who must wear gloves because his power to generate orgasms in everyone he touches is both a blessing and a curse. He then goes on to tell a hilariously dark anecdote about how his power accidentally killed one of his parents.

All in all, the powers aren't all they're cracked up to be sometimes, but you'll just have to watch to see how hilarious some of them can be.